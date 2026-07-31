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I recall standing on the hard, rough-hued wooden floor of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the crucible of our nation's freedom, where 56 patriots signed the Declaration of Independence. Little did they know that what they signed would set our nation on a course toward democracy and freedom. In a time of war, the unknowns were immense. The potential loss of life and everything they owned hung in the balance during the Revolutionary War, a risk they faced with courage.

I was allowed to walk freely in the restricted area between tables and desks draped in green cloth, spindle-backed wooden chairs, feather quills in inkpots, candlesticks, books and documents scattered about—the sizeable crystal chandelier overhead, crowning the room's ceiling, in the center of the chamber. Two grand fireplaces framed the Speaker's high-back chair and elevated desk. The Speaker's Rising Sun chair was adorned with a gold sun and a red liberty cap carved into the chair's top rail at the room's far end. I heard my heels click on the hard-worn, historic floor's heavily grained timber.

I stood in the birthplace of American democracy, in the footsteps of true American patriots. There were Thomas, Benjamin and Big John; 56 compatriots were willing to risk it all for freedom. Our founders' oratory, eloquence and resolute declarations thundered through this hall.

What they said and accomplished in this room on this floor is nothing short of a miracle. Our Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were debated and adopted, then, with pomp and flourish, signed in this chamber—the test of American democracy and freedom—while our fledgling America was at war.