Ben's Bells: Christina Laurent

Meet Christina Laurent, the latest Ben’s Bells Bellee! Lisa McCullough and Sean Gladieux nominated Christina for her work with kids at Innovation Tech High School and elsewhere.
Lisa McCullough wrote: Christina Laurent is an angel in disguise. She has taught four of my kids, and when I say she goes above and beyond, I mean she goes above and beyond that! She works multiple jobs, including her full-time teaching job with TUSD, and volunteers her time to help the kids on weekends.
She rarely has a moment off because in her heart she wants every kid to have an equal chance to succeed, and she knows they have to go extra miles, all of which she goes herself.
I can unequivocally say that without her help, and during the pandemic, my kids would have fallen through the cracks. She went out of her way to ensure that my kids, among others identified as high risk, were able to attend school and learn in the only way they were able. We see her. We see her wings. And we see her serving the differently abled and unique kids of this community in a way that no other can.
Sean Gladieux wrote: Old Pueblo Riders is a group that went to ASDB and gave Harry his leather vest and special OPR patch and deemed him Wheelz. We fundraise every year for ASDB. Christina went above and beyond to help Wheelz experience something he always wanted — to ride on a motorcycle.
She worked with our motorcycle association and asked us to come and give Wheelz a ride in a sidecar. She knew that providing him an opportunity to fulfill a dream that he would respond with renewed focus and energy for tackling the difficulties he is presented with every day. Thank you to Christina for orchestrating the event for Wheelz.
If you know someone who inspires kindness , nominate them for a Ben’s Bell! https://bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee