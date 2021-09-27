Ben's Bells: Rahnay Curtis

Meet Rahnay Curtis, this week’s Ben’s Bells Virtual Bellee. Gypsy Lyle nominated Rahnay for her kindness at CDO Barber Shop.
Lyle is an 80-year-old woman concerned about COVID. She found herself searching for a place to have her hair cut where she would feel safe. She did a web search and contacted Rahnay Curtis at CDO Barber Shop, 7864 N. Oracle Road, 520-297-3855. Curtis listened to Lyle with caring and explained the precautions the shop was taking and her own precautions, which went even further. Most impressive was her offer to bring Lyle in for an appointment before the shop actually opened in the morning.
Lyle arrived at a regular time and has now returned several times and finds that other older folks also enjoy her “special concern.” She has referred a friend who also got such good treatment. Curtis has special rates for seniors but the service is no less. The “barbershop” environment offers a great time.
As Lyle says, “Sometimes when you get older you can start to feel like you don’t count but with Rahnay the feeling is the exact opposite. She makes all feel welcome and special.”
If you know someone who inspires kindness within the Greater Tucson, Phoenix, or Connecticut community, nominate them for a Ben’s Bell! bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee