A new hypersonic missile is being developed by Tucson-based Raytheon unit

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense has been awarded a new contract to develop an air-launched hypersonic missile, as the Pentagon looks to accelerate development of the ultra-fast weapons in response to recent testing of hypersonics by Russia and China.

In mid-June, the Air Force awarded separate development contracts to Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed Martin as part of the initial phase of a program known as the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment, or SCIFiRE, a cooperative program with Australia to develop hypersonic capabilities.

Raytheon was awarded $33.7 million, while Boeing was awarded $47 million and Lockheed got $33.5 million under the SCIFiRE program, which aims to develop a solid-rocket boosted, air-breathing, hypersonic conventional cruise missile that can be launched from existing fighter or bomber aircraft.

Hypersonic missiles are designed to fly at sustained speeds above Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, with the ability to maneuver at high speed at altitudes that avoid long-range radars.

Hypersonic missile testing by China and Russia — which recently announced a successful flight test of a hypersonic missile that flew at Mach 7 — has led to a hypersonic arms race of sorts as the Pentagon rushes to counter development of the hard-to-hit weapons.