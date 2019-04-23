Eddy becomes second prominent healthcare industry veteran recently

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Animas Data Solutions, a developer of provider data governance and

management technology for Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health

plans, today announced that it has appointed Cathy Eddy to its advisory

board. Eddy becomes the second prominent healthcare industry veteran

recently appointed to Animas’ board, joining former Blue Cross Blue

Shield of Arizona executive Matt Wandoloski, who was named a board

member last month.

Eddy is the founder and former president of the Health Plan Alliance, an

organization started by and for provider-sponsored health plans to help

its members be more competitive in their individual markets by sharing a

broad knowledge base, identifying performance improvement methods, and

collective purchasing. Formed in 1996 as the HMO Alliance, Eddy

developed the concept with the eight founding health plans, wrote the

business plan, raised the initial capital, and helped the Alliance grow

to 50 health plan members. She retired as president in April 2018, after

more than 22 years with the organization.

“We are thrilled that Cathy has accepted appointment to our board, given

her vast experience in governance, healthcare reform, and managed care

trends,” said Mark Fabiano, co-founder and CEO of Animas Data Solutions.

“As an expert on provider-sponsored plans and a strategic advisor to

numerous healthcare organizations, Cathy’s insights and industry

knowledge will prove invaluable as we look to establish ourselves as a

leading supplier of provider data governance and management solutions.”

Animas’ flagship technology platform, ProviderLenz, applies big data and

artificial intelligence disciplines to virtually eliminate demographic

errors from member-facing online provider directories. Furthermore, all

of the operational areas within a health plan that rely on accurate

provider data, such as risk analytics, quality management, shared

savings reconciliation, encounter reporting, claims administration, care

management, and network development, can now be certain they have the

most accurate information possible.

“Over the course of my career, both at the Health Plan Alliance and as a

strategic advisor, I’ve seen health plans struggle with many challenges

whose origins are linked to inaccurate provider data,” Eddy said. “As

such, I’m looking forward to working with the Animas team as they work

to solve this pervasive problem. I’m a big fan of innovation and

technology that can actually reduce the cost of healthcare

administration, thereby increasing the portion of our healthcare dollar

spent directly on patient care.”

Prior to founding Health Plan Alliance, Eddy served as vice president of

Clinical Affairs for VHA Inc. (now Vizient), where she had

responsibility for innovation screening, strategic planning and

marketing. In addition, she served as the health policy analyst for Ross

Perot’s 1992 presidential campaign.

Eddy earned an MBA in healthcare management and insurance from the

Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and holds a bachelor’s

degree in news/editorial journalism from Kent State University.

About Animas Data Solutions, LLC

Provider data management has been a fragmented undertaking, utilizing

multiple vendors engaged by various operational areas within a health

plan. This approach results in high data error rates, unnecessary costs,

lost revenue, and heavy administrative burden.

Animas Data Solutions is a privately held technology company that offers

full-service provider data curation, enrichment, management, and

governance to the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial payer

markets.

ProviderLenz, the company’s flagship technology platform facing off

against the problem of continuously changing provider data, curates and

disseminates enriched provider data in real-time and behind-the-scenes

for ALL payer use cases based on a single ‘source of truth’ Master

Provider Index. This means that all operational processes within a

payer’s organization are always using the same and most up-to-date

provider data available. All this is achieved with a single vendor and

with no changes to a payer’s current IT infrastructure.

For more information, visit AnimasDS.com.

