Donation shifts

Take the move to shift about $70 million in endowment interest out of the control of the UA Foundation and into the control of the university proper.

In her story in Monday's paper, my colleague Prerana Sannappanavar quoted a donor referring to it as an "accounting trick or scheme." That strikes me as right because it is unclear that the conditions of a given donation would allow the interest to be used for the university's general daily expenses.

There are unrestricted donations to the university, which could be used for anything, but there are other donations with narrower conditions or objectives. Yes, the university has allowed donors to opt out of this new system, but it appears to be a way to bolster days of cash on hand with money that wouldn't all necessarily be eligible to cover the university's daily expenses.

That could raise concerns among donors, who already have other recent reasons to be a bit worried.

Take the 2016 donation of former Gov. Raul Castro's boyhood home in Nogales. The Board of Regents accepted it on behalf of the university for the purpose of housing a border studies program there, but in 2023 abandoned that plan, citing costs it couldn't cover, and put the house up for sale.

Beth Castro, the daughter of the former governor and his wife Patricia, sued and won a six-figure settlement plus the house back.