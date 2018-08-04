Accessibility Issues

As restaurants work to make more environmentally-friendly choices, establishments are working to remain accessible to people with disabilities by buying straws made of alternative materials.

Shauna Quintero is the administrator of a Facebook group called the Tucson Playgroup for Parents of Children with Cerebral Palsy/Brain Injury. Her son has an anoxic brain injury due to a near drowning, which she said presents very much like cerebral palsy.

Offering straws — especially plastic straws — can be more vital than restaurants realize, Quintero said, as some people need them for feeding therapies.

“Paper straws would be more Earth friendly, I suppose, however they don't last in strength,” Quintero said. “Paper straws start breaking down immediately. If they aren't strong enough, they would become a choking hazard to children who bite their straws — and that's not exclusive to having special needs.”