Arizona lawmakers step into battle between app developers, tech giants

Arizona lawmakers are moving to insert themselves into the battle between developers of phone apps and tech giants Apple and Google.

On a 7-6 vote, the House Appropriations Committee on Monday approved legislation designed to free Arizona-based developers from having to use the Apple Store or Google Play to sell their apps. Instead, they would be free to use any system to distribute their programs and get paid for them.

Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, the sponsor of HB 2005, said it’s not fair that developers trying to reach users of smart phones have to pay commissions that can reach 30% as there is no realistic alternative.

The vote came over objections from Kyle Andeer, the chief compliance officer for Apple. He said the system works, with 83% of app developers paying no fee at all.

More to the point, Andeer said all those developers exist because of programs like Apple Pay, avoiding the need for them to physically create disks, put them on store shelves and then try to get people to go in and purchase them.

“Yet this bill tells Apple it cannot use its own checkout lane and collect a commission in the store we built,” he said.