Arizona regulators give initial OK to new utility shutoff rules

The commission approved an amendment offered by Commissioner Anna Tovar that would prohibit electric utilities from shutting off electricity either when the temperature is above 95 degrees, or between June 1 and Oct. 15 each year.

“Public safety and health were my top priorities,” Tovar, a Democrat serving her first term, said in a statement after the vote. “Extreme heat puts the most pressure on those who can least afford to protect themselves.”

Proponents of the lower temperature-based limit included AARP Arizona, which argued that seniors are especially vulnerable to heat-related death, and National Weather Service advisories or warnings are inadequate.

Last year, Tucson set records for highest average temperature and days over 100 degrees, and Phoenix had its second-hottest year and its most days over 100.

Republican commission members Justin Olson and Jim O’Connor voted against the addition of the temperature standard, as well as the package of proposed rules.

Olson said he was concerned about the impact of bad debt from unpaid bills on other ratepayers and the prospect of some customers building up arrearages they can never pay back.