Designing products to speed IoT development
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #AI--Success in today’s Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace requires unique
combinations of hardware, software and security delivered in a timely
manner to solve complex technical requirements. Now entrepreneurs and
creators can expect to have a new solution that leverages Artificial
Intelligence (AI) to help speed the development process through a new
product being developed by Avnet
(Nasdaq: AVT),
a leading global technology solutions provider, and Octonion,
an Intelligent Edge IoT software provider.
The two companies are creating a category of IoT solutions called
“Meta-Sensing” that combines hardware and software that will allow
engineers at any level to develop and deploy IoT solutions built with AI
in as little as six to eight months. The first Meta-Sensing product,
SmartEdge Agile, that will be built by Avnet and powered by the STM32
from ST Microelectronics, is an IoT device integrated with Octonion’s
Brainium AI software to enable AI and security at the edge. Avnet and
Octonion will preview the new solution via product demonstrations this
week at electronica in Hall C5, Stand 101.
“Today, the majority of industrial companies planning to launch an IoT
project are in the prototype phase, with each project usually taking 18
to 24 months. To help reduce time to market and related costs,
developers are turning to AI technologies, but require new approaches to
be successful,” said Lou Lutostanski, global vice president of IoT for
Avnet. “Together, Avnet and Octonion are creating an industry-leading
Meta-Sensing IoT solution that will quickly and cost efficiently allow
customers to take their IoT project from idea to design, and prototype
to production. It’s a perfect example of Avnet’s unique product
development ecosystem in action.”
“We’re very thrilled to work with Avnet who recognizes our AI software
expertise and offerings,” said Cédric Mangaud, CEO of Octonion. “We’ll
be able to support customers across different verticals with our
pre-industrialized Brainium platform, which has already been proven
effective in the sports industry. I’m confident that this new
Meta-Sensing approach in the market will help developers and enterprises
alike speed up the deployment time of their IoT projects at a reduced
cost.”
This comprehensive end-to-end solution is another example of how Avnet
takes the complexity out of IoT for customers by providing devices
that are smart, connected and trusted.
Join Avnet
EMEA with its business units Avnet Silica, EBV Elektronik and Avnet
Abacus; and Farnell element14, at the electronica Trade Fair in Munich,
Germany, November 13-16, in Hall C5, Stand 101, where the SmartEdge
Agile and Brainium solution demos and use cases will be on display.
About Octonion
Octonion is an IoT Intelligent Edge software platform that meets today’s
complete IoT requirements from the embedded layer to the cloud based
services. Octonion was created in 2014 in Switzerland and has since
raised €16m from Foxconn (FIH Mobile Ltd), Ginko Ventures, Orkos
Capital, Swisscom, and Almaz Capital. Octonion team has built an
unprecedented AI framework and developed an edge computing architecture.
Octonion’s expertise allows clients to deploy a connected project in 6
months as opposed to the 18 to 24 months currently needed with most
other platforms. Its major achievement to date has been the launch of
the PIQ Sport intelligence brand with major partners such as Everlast,
Babolat, Rossignol, and North Kiteboarding.
About Avnet
Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive
ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain
expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We
transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and
complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet
has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the
transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
