Designing products to speed IoT development

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #AI--Success in today’s Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace requires unique

combinations of hardware, software and security delivered in a timely

manner to solve complex technical requirements. Now entrepreneurs and

creators can expect to have a new solution that leverages Artificial

Intelligence (AI) to help speed the development process through a new

product being developed by Avnet

(Nasdaq: AVT),

a leading global technology solutions provider, and Octonion,

an Intelligent Edge IoT software provider.

The two companies are creating a category of IoT solutions called

“Meta-Sensing” that combines hardware and software that will allow

engineers at any level to develop and deploy IoT solutions built with AI

in as little as six to eight months. The first Meta-Sensing product,

SmartEdge Agile, that will be built by Avnet and powered by the STM32

from ST Microelectronics, is an IoT device integrated with Octonion’s

Brainium AI software to enable AI and security at the edge. Avnet and

Octonion will preview the new solution via product demonstrations this

week at electronica in Hall C5, Stand 101.

“Today, the majority of industrial companies planning to launch an IoT

project are in the prototype phase, with each project usually taking 18

to 24 months. To help reduce time to market and related costs,

developers are turning to AI technologies, but require new approaches to

be successful,” said Lou Lutostanski, global vice president of IoT for

Avnet. “Together, Avnet and Octonion are creating an industry-leading

Meta-Sensing IoT solution that will quickly and cost efficiently allow

customers to take their IoT project from idea to design, and prototype

to production. It’s a perfect example of Avnet’s unique product

development ecosystem in action.”

“We’re very thrilled to work with Avnet who recognizes our AI software

expertise and offerings,” said Cédric Mangaud, CEO of Octonion. “We’ll

be able to support customers across different verticals with our

pre-industrialized Brainium platform, which has already been proven

effective in the sports industry. I’m confident that this new

Meta-Sensing approach in the market will help developers and enterprises

alike speed up the deployment time of their IoT projects at a reduced

cost.”

This comprehensive end-to-end solution is another example of how Avnet

takes the complexity out of IoT for customers by providing devices

that are smart, connected and trusted.

Join Avnet

EMEA with its business units Avnet Silica, EBV Elektronik and Avnet

Abacus; and Farnell element14, at the electronica Trade Fair in Munich,

Germany, November 13-16, in Hall C5, Stand 101, where the SmartEdge

Agile and Brainium solution demos and use cases will be on display.

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks,

and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any

proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet

Follow

Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet

Connect

with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

Connect

with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

About Octonion

Octonion is an IoT Intelligent Edge software platform that meets today’s

complete IoT requirements from the embedded layer to the cloud based

services. Octonion was created in 2014 in Switzerland and has since

raised €16m from Foxconn (FIH Mobile Ltd), Ginko Ventures, Orkos

Capital, Swisscom, and Almaz Capital. Octonion team has built an

unprecedented AI framework and developed an edge computing architecture.

Octonion’s expertise allows clients to deploy a connected project in 6

months as opposed to the 18 to 24 months currently needed with most

other platforms. Its major achievement to date has been the launch of

the PIQ Sport intelligence brand with major partners such as Everlast,

Babolat, Rossignol, and North Kiteboarding.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive

ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain

expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We

transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and

complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet

has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the

transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the

meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and

Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These

statements are based on management’s current expectations and are

subject to uncertainty and changes in facts and circumstances. The

forward-looking statements herein include statements addressing future

financial and operating results of Avnet and may include words such as

“will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “expect,”

“feel,” “believe,” “should,” and other words and terms of similar

meaning in connection with any discussions of future operating or

financial performance, business prospects or market conditions. Actual

results may differ materially from the expectations contained in the

forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to

differ materially from those described in the forward-looking

statements: Avnet’s ability to retain and grow market share and to

generate additional cash flow, risks associated with any acquisition

activities and the successful integration of acquired companies,

implementing and maintaining ERP systems, supplier losses and changes to

supplier programs, an industry down-cycle in semiconductors, declines in

sales, changes in business conditions and the economy in general,

changes in market demand and pricing pressures, any material changes in

the allocation of product or price discounts by suppliers, and other

competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting the businesses of Avnet

generally.

More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in

Avnet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including

Avnet’s reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Except as required

by law, Avnet is under no obligation to update any forward-looking

statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

Contacts

Avnet

Maureen O’Leary

Director, Media Relations, Avnet Americas

maureen.oleary@avnet.com

+1-480-643-7499

or

Anja

Woithe

Senior PR Manager, Avnet EMEA

Anja.woithe@avnet.eu

+49

(0) 8121 774 459

or

Image 7 for Octonion

Charlotte

Mouraret

+33 (0)1.53.70.78.28

cmouraret@image7.fr

