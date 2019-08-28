PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AVT #IR--Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:
On, Wednesday, September 4, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Bill Amelio and Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will host a fireside chat at the Citibank 2019 Global Technology Conference, which will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown. The fireside chat will start at 10:15 a.m. EDT / 7:15 a.m. PDT and will be webcast live at https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.
On Wednesday, September 11, Avnet Controller Ken Jacobson will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, which will be held at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas. The presentation will start at 12:10 p.m. PDT / 3:10 p.m. EDT and will be webcast live at: https://ir.avnet.com/events-presentations.
Both webcasts will be available for replay for one year beginning approximately one hour after the events conclude.
