Bankrupt satellite-launch startup Vector to be auctioned off

Vector says Cantrell resigned as CEO of the company and Vector laid off most of its employees after it ran low on cash and had to suspend its third round of venture-capital fundraising.

“Although the Board explored many other avenues to raise capital, Sequoia’s abrupt and unexplained withdrawal of support effectively made it impossible for debtors to raise additional capital in the market,” the company said in bankruptcy documents.

Cantrell, who has a pending lawsuit against Vector for unpaid compensation and remains a shareholder in the company, said he was terminated by the board along with other employees at the advice of company attorneys at the time.

Cantrell said the company’s lawyers advised him that under federal law, employees had to be notified that the company had less than 60 days of operating funds left, after secured lenders had swept most of Vector’s bank funds under default.

Cantrell said he presented an offer of emergency financing to Vector’s board, but he believes it was never presented to shareholders.

“It was they who bankrupt the company because they were unable to raise the money” to continue operations, Cantrell said.