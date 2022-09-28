Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

University of Arizona: The University of Arizona is one of the nation’s best universities for service members, according to Military Times. University of Arizona rose to No. 8 overall, No. 7 among public universities and No. 1 in the West in the latest edition of the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 ranking. This is the university’s highest position in this ranking and represents a six-spot increase from its overall position last year and a 44-spot leap from its inaugural appearance in the list in 2018. A total of 311 colleges and universities qualified for inclusion in this year’s list. Arizona Pest Control: Arizona Pest Control, serving Tucson and Southern Arizona since 1947, has just been named to the winning list of Nextdoor’s 6th Annual Neighborhood Favorites, an awards program recognizing local businesses committed to helping their neighborhoods thrive. Winners of the 2022 Neighborhood Favorites were determined based on the number of neighbor recommendations a local business receives on Nextdoor across various categories. Tucson Metro Commerce Copper Cactus Awards: The Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards, presented by Wells Fargo announces its 2022 winners. Blue Cross Blue Shield Best Place to Work 3-50 employees: Health Information Management Services (HiMS); 51-300 employees: Snell & Wilmer. CopperPoint Small Business Leader of the Year: Amanda Powers, Benevolent Sports Tucson DBA FC Tucson. Cox Business Growth: Paradigm Laboratories. DPR Construction Diversity and Inclusion Champion: The Drawing Studio. The Shirley Wilka Perseverance Award: Vanessa Bechtol — Santa Cruz Heritage Alliance. Nextrio Innovation 3-50 employees: University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI); 51-300 employees: Paragon Space Development Corporation. Tech Parks Arizona Start Up of the Year: Sonoran Stitch Factory. Tucson Electric Power Social Impact, up to $500,000 revenue: Amphi Foundation; $500,000-$2mm revenue: Tu Nidito Children and Family Services; $2mm-$5mm revenue: Community Investment Corporation.