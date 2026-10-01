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Perhaps it’s a ploy to entice wine drinkers.

Wine consumption and production have slowed nationwide, but the Tucson area has seen several wine-tasting shops open over the past couple of years.

Sabor Tucson LLC, dba UnWined, leased 1,177 square feet at 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road in La Plaza Shoppes, just north of Speedway.

UnWined offers wine and beer and some limited food items and expects to open early next year.

The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa on the lease.

It is the latest wine shop to announce a Tucson location.

A. Toraño Wines has a tasting room in Broadway Village, 14 S. Eastbourne Ave.; Turquoise Wine Bar opened earlier this month at 4772 E. Sunrise Drive, and Los Milics Vineyards will open a tasting room at Uptown, on Ina Road and La Cholla Boulevard.

Some Southern Arizona wineries have been leaving grapes on the vine as demand leveled off, so maybe these tasting rooms will reawaken interest.

Other local commercial activity includes: