Perhaps it’s a ploy to entice wine drinkers.
Wine consumption and production have slowed nationwide, but the Tucson area has seen several wine-tasting shops open over the past couple of years.
Sabor Tucson LLC, dba UnWined, leased 1,177 square feet at 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road in La Plaza Shoppes, just north of Speedway.
UnWined offers wine and beer and some limited food items and expects to open early next year.
The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa on the lease.
It is the latest wine shop to announce a Tucson location.
A. Toraño Wines has a tasting room in Broadway Village, 14 S. Eastbourne Ave.; Turquoise Wine Bar opened earlier this month at 4772 E. Sunrise Drive, and Los Milics Vineyards will open a tasting room at Uptown, on Ina Road and La Cholla Boulevard.
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Some Southern Arizona wineries have been leaving grapes on the vine as demand leveled off, so maybe these tasting rooms will reawaken interest.
Other local commercial activity includes:
— Steven J. Williams and Elizabeth Ann Williams Revocable Trust bought the 9,100-square-foot Dollar General at 6780 N. Sandario Road from Benson-DBS LLC for $1.7 million. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the seller.
— Joey Castillo, of Volk Co., handled the $800,000 sale of 2000, 2004, 2006, and 2009 E. Speedway between The Rosenthal Trust and Iaco Props LLC. The buyer plans to relocate its tattoo studio, Sorry Dad Studio, from its Sam Hughes location at 2532 E. Sixth St. this fall.
— Ohana Kai Properties bought Columbus Mobile Home Park at 1413 N. Columbus Blvd. from LMS Properties No 3 LLC and Rental Holdings LLC for $640,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented the seller. Chad Stapley, with Redi Rentals, represented the buyer.
— Dave Volk of Volk Co. represented the tenant, Corvid Technologies LLC, in its lease of 4,400 square feet at 201 N. Bonita Ave. The landlord, Boyd Tucson II GSA LLC, was represented by David Montijo of CBRE.
— Joey Castillo represented the landlord, Harris Family Trust and Sandy Retail Investors LLC, in a lease of 1,310 square feet at 445 N. Campbell Ave. to Bang Fitness LLC, which operates Sweat House. The tenant was represented by Kaitlyn Millerd of CBRE.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com