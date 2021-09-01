Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Pima Federal Credit Union: Pima Federal Credit Union received a Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Diamond Award. The award is presented by the CUNA Marketing and Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in 35 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.

Pima County: The Pima County procurement department has received the Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. The department is one of 10 agencies in Arizona and one of 42 counties in the United States and Canada to receive the award in 2021. The honor recognizes organizations that achieve a high score based on standardized criteria that measure innovation, professionalism, productivity, e-procurement and leadership.

Carondelet Health Network: Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital have been recognized for quality stroke care by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The 2021 Get With The Guidelines-Stroke awards highlight Carondelet Health Network’s commitment and success in ensuring that their stroke patients receive treatment that meets research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Arizona Commission on the Arts: The Arizona Commission on the Arts announced the recipients of Research & Development Grants for 2021. The $5,000 grants support Arizona artists as they work to advance their artistic practice and deepen the impact of their work. Tucson winners included: Jacqueline Chanda, Craig Cully and Kelly Leslie, Coley Curry, Diana Marie Delgado, Tiffany Hawk, Sharayah (Shay) Jimenez, Maximiliano Larrea, Tim “Tucson Tim” Madril, Amanda Meeks, Penelope Starr, Cynthia Stokes and Ashley White. The Arts Commission also presented the Bill Desmond Writing Award, which offers $1,000 to an excelling nonfiction writer, to Tiffany Hawk.

Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.