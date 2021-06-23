Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

University of Arizona: According to U.S. News & World Report, the publication’s annual Best Graduate Schools list, ranked the Eller College of Management’s program in management information systems No. 1 among public universities and No. 3 overall.
Also in Eller, the McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship ranked No. 21 overall and the Dhaliwal-Reidy School of Accountancy ranked No. 28 overall. Eller’s business analytics program tied for No. 21 overall and its economics program ranked No. 40 overall, while its part-time MBA program placed No. 51 overall and its full-time MBA program tied for No. 64 overall.
UArizona’s graduate program in Latin American studies tied for No. 10 overall and tied at No. 5 among public universities. The Department of History tied for No. 54 overall.
The University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson earned its best ranking on the U.S. News & World Report diversity index (tied for No. 17 overall and tied for No. 13 among public universities). U.S. News & World Report also ranks colleges and universities by the percentage of 2012-14 graduates practicing direct patient care in geographic regions experiencing shortages in health professionals. The College of Medicine – Tucson ranked No. 29 in this category. The colleges also secured solid placements in the number of 2012-14 graduates who are now practicing as primary care physicians (tied for No. 54 overall for the College of Medicine – Tucson).
Also representing UArizona Health Sciences are the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health (tied for No. 41) and the College of Medicine – Tucson’s programs in primary care (No. 58), rural health (No. 63) and research (tied for No. 70). The College of Nursing tied for No. 33 in doctoral programs and tied for No. 39 in master’s programs on the annual Best Nursing Schools list.
The College of Education earned another top-20 showing in higher education administration (No. 18 overall, No. 13 public), and the college saw a 14-point jump in its overall ranking (No. 59). UArizona also secured top-30 rankings for the School of Sociology (No. 26 overall, No. 13 public) and its program in library and information science (No. 27 overall, No. 24 public).
The School of Government and Public Policy, housed in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, tied for No. 38 on the list of public affairs programs, with a subspecialty in public management/leadership (tied at No. 38) also earning recognition. UArizona also tied for No. 50 for its doctoral program in political science.
The Department of English’s graduate program, also in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, tied for No. 69 overall.
The James E. Rogers College of Law tied for No. 46 on the Best Law Schools ranking. The following specialties also earned places on the U.S. News list:
Legal writing (tied at No. 21)
Each year, U.S. News & World Report ranks schools and programs in business, education, engineering, law, nursing and medicine. The rankings in these six areas are based on expert opinions about program excellence and statistical indicators that measure the quality of a school’s faculty, research and students.
For a full list of rankings, visit usnews.com/best-graduate-schools.
TCI Wealth Advisors: Gallup recently announced its Exceptional Workplace Award winners for 2021 and Tucson’s TCI Wealth Advisors was recognized as an exceptional workplace for the second consecutive year. TCI Wealth Advisors is one of a handful of small businesses to be recognized and one of only 39 organizations to be recognized worldwide.
