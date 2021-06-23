Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Also representing UArizona Health Sciences are the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health (tied for No. 41) and the College of Medicine – Tucson’s programs in primary care (No. 58), rural health (No. 63) and research (tied for No. 70). The College of Nursing tied for No. 33 in doctoral programs and tied for No. 39 in master’s programs on the annual Best Nursing Schools list.

The College of Education earned another top-20 showing in higher education administration (No. 18 overall, No. 13 public), and the college saw a 14-point jump in its overall ranking (No. 59). UArizona also secured top-30 rankings for the School of Sociology (No. 26 overall, No. 13 public) and its program in library and information science (No. 27 overall, No. 24 public).

The School of Government and Public Policy, housed in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, tied for No. 38 on the list of public affairs programs, with a subspecialty in public management/leadership (tied at No. 38) also earning recognition. UArizona also tied for No. 50 for its doctoral program in political science.

The Department of English’s graduate program, also in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, tied for No. 69 overall.