CEA Study Abroad and CAPA: The Global Education Network Form Strategic Partnership

Both organizations currently have students in-country for the Spring 2021 term, supported by robust health and safety protocols. With the global rollout of vaccines well under way, application and enrollment volumes have increased materially, which will result in a significant increase in students abroad for the Summer and Fall 2021 terms for both organizations. It is expected that enrollments will return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

“The CAPA mission and purpose will remain the same as directed and managed by myself and the CAPA leadership team,” said John Christian, President and CEO of CAPA. “We are confident that our partnership will leverage each other’s strengths, provide new resources to accelerate our rate of innovation and allow us to continue navigating the near-term challenges of the global pandemic.”