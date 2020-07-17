Charrovida reopens with plant-based menu, philosophy

Vegan and plant-based can be two different schools of thought, and sometimes that led to diner confusion, she said.

Flores said she also wanted Charrovida to be more accessible to diners with mixed eating habits. One person at the table, for example, could be strictly vegan while another prefers plant-based with chicken or fish on the side.

The reimagining allows Charrovida, which after being closed since March is now open for dine-in, to appeal to a wider audience, Flores said.

“When we would put vegan down, we also found that we were losing people who didn’t want to be 100% vegan,” she explained. “They wanted to be plant-based and get away from the meats.”

The restaurant offers plant-based proteins including jackfruit, vegan eggs and “beyond carne,” a plant-based version of carne asada, all of which can be added to dishes, including meal-sized salads, quesadilla and nachos appetizers, and the house vegan enchiladas made with vegan cheese.

“It’s the new way of eating. It is efficient and it is not necessarily the cheapest,” Flores said. Entrees start at $13 and top out at $17, with salads starting at $10 before you add the plus items.