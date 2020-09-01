Downtown Tucson could become an al fresco dining destination

“We are very excited about it for the future prospects,” he said.

Calello, who opened Raptor Canyon Café with his wife and two sons in September 2018, said the outdoor dining area could be a boon to business, especially with the COVID-19 restrictions that have limited his dining room to half its 70-person capacity and squeezed his tiny storefront patio to just six.

In the months before the pandemic, Raptor Canyon was hitting a stride, setting records in January and February. By March, though, business plummeted and while it leveled off some when the family launched an aggressive takeout program, including its quarantine care meal packages, the downturn was disappointing.

Calello said he is hoping the food court will help put them back on track.

Schwabe is using her $5,000 grant to build a new patio next to her restaurant at 50 E. Broadway. She was expecting last Friday to get the eight tables and chairs that will loosely fill the space, allowing her to seat about 20 people. Inside the restaurant, which she opened in 2013, she had to close off the bar seating and block off some tables, giving her enough room to seat about 35 — half of her regular capacity, she said.