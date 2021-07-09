Drive-thru convenience store eyes Tucson for its Arizona expansion

Whether you’re heading home from work and need some fresh bread for tonight’s dinner or milk for tomorrow’s breakfast, a new drive-thru convenience store will have you covered.
Florida-based Farm Stores is looking to open up to 50 locations in Southern Arizona, beginning with Tucson.
Negotiations are underway for vacant land on the northwest side of town that will be the first Arizona site for the 640-square-foot store that’s made out of recycled shipping containers and painted to look like a barn. The new location is expected to open early next year.
With double drive-thru lanes, customers can pull up and place an order, or order ahead through the mobile app, and have groceries placed in their cars upon arrival.
“Let’s say you make pancakes on Sunday morning and realize you don’t have syrup, you can get in the car, in your jammies, and go pick it up,” said Livia Almandos, who along with her husband Carlos are the Southern Arizona representatives for Farm Stores.
The stores are stocked with basic groceries, such as milk, butter, cereal and juices. They also bake bread and pastries onsite. There is no in-store shopping.
“We’re not going to replace the weekly grocery store trip,” Carlos said. “We’re there for someone who is coming home with a carload of kids and realizes they’re out of eggs or want fresh bread because it’s pasta night.”
Carlos grew up in Florida and is familiar with Farm Stores, which opened in 1957 in Miami.
The couple now lives in Marana and is looking for dense neighborhoods to open shops and be part of the community.
“We want families to be our main customers,” Livia said. “We want to be your neighbor and provide personalized service.”
Farm Stores currently has 70 locations around the country and plans for up to 600 shops in the next five to 10 years.
The company is offering franchises in Southern Arizona — south of Pinal County from Yuma to Graham counties.
Visit farmstores.com for more information.
Drive-thru and curbside services sustained many restaurants and grocery stores during the pandemic.
But retail experts say that convenience will continue to be in demand post-pandemic — however individuals define that.
Several large chain restaurants are adding smaller stores with drive-thru-only service or lanes specifically for online/app orders and grocery stores continue with curbside pickup and online orders through different fulfillment services.
Experts said the combination of the newfound convenience and ongoing fear of germs will benefit retailers that offer the service.
