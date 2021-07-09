Drive-thru convenience store eyes Tucson for its Arizona expansion

Whether you’re heading home from work and need some fresh bread for tonight’s dinner or milk for tomorrow’s breakfast, a new drive-thru convenience store will have you covered.

Florida-based Farm Stores is looking to open up to 50 locations in Southern Arizona, beginning with Tucson.

Negotiations are underway for vacant land on the northwest side of town that will be the first Arizona site for the 640-square-foot store that’s made out of recycled shipping containers and painted to look like a barn. The new location is expected to open early next year.

With double drive-thru lanes, customers can pull up and place an order, or order ahead through the mobile app, and have groceries placed in their cars upon arrival.

“Let’s say you make pancakes on Sunday morning and realize you don’t have syrup, you can get in the car, in your jammies, and go pick it up,” said Livia Almandos, who along with her husband Carlos are the Southern Arizona representatives for Farm Stores.

The stores are stocked with basic groceries, such as milk, butter, cereal and juices. They also bake bread and pastries onsite. There is no in-store shopping.