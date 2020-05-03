Free tax-preparation sites shut down in Tucson, but options still available

Though the filing deadline has been extended, taxpayers owed refunds need that money more than ever, and some people may need to file to be eligible for the federal COVID-19 stimulus payments of $1,200 per person and $500 per child.

“People are being laid off and they’re not getting their paycheck, so they really need it,” said Liz Thomey, VITA program manager for Catholic Community Services.

People who haven’t filed a tax return in the last two years because they earn less than the normal income limits for filing, and certain other taxpayers, must file returns to get federal COVID-19 stimulus payments, Thomey noted.

But the IRS has also set up a special online tool, tucne.ws/nonfiler, where non-filers can enter their information to get stimulus checks without filing a tax return.

The IRS also has partnered with major tax-preparation software companies to offer free tax preparation and electronic filing for taxpayers with income of $69,000 or less through Free File.