Free Tucson course teaches basics of computing to attract new workers

The [CS]2 course is designed for beginners with no computer programming experience and is based on Harvard’s Computer Science 50 (CS50), a basic-computing course taught in person at Harvard and Yale and widely used online, topping 2 million enrollments last year.

The curriculum includes the basics of programming languages starting with Scratch, a visual-based language often used by beginners, and progressing to the basics of other common coding languages.

While the course is free and open to anyone 18 and older, students can earn an optional verified certificate of course completion through the Harvard program at a cost of $150.

A certificate from the program won't qualify graduates for junior developers immediately but will help them decide if computer science work is for them and decide their next steps, said Arizona Forge program coordinator Aleshia Howell.

"The mission is to demystify computer science, help participants identify their strengths and interests in software development, and then help put them on a path to whatever their goals are," said Howell, who headed a computer coding program in Savannah, Georgia, a few years ago and joined Forge in July.

Organizers hope to sign up 12 to 18 students for the initial course and again for a second session from April through June, with a goal of at least 20 program graduates, Howell said.

