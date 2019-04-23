Analysts Will Explore Top Industry Trends at Gartner Supply Chain

Executive Conference, May 13-16 in Phoenix, AZ

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gartner, Inc. has identified the top 8 supply chain technology trends in

2019.

Gartner’s top strategic supply chain technology trends have broad

industry impact, but have not yet been widely adopted. They might be

experiencing significant changes or reaching critical tipping points in

capability or maturity.

“These technologies are those that supply chain leaders simply cannot

ignore,” said Christian

Titze, research vice president at Gartner. “Within the next five

years, if half of large global companies are using some of these

technologies in their supply chain operations, it’s safe to say that the

technologies will disrupt people, business objectives and IT systems.”

The top 8 supply chain technology trends in 2019 are:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI

technology in supply chain seeks to augment human performance.

Through self-learning and natural language, AI capabilities can help

automate various supply chain processes such as demand forecasting,

production planning or predictive maintenance.

“AI supports the shift to broader supply chain automation that many

organizations are seeking,” said Mr. Titze. “For example, AI can enhance

risk mitigation by analyzing large sets of data, continuously

identifying evolving patterns, and predicting disruptive events along

with potential resolutions.”

Advanced Analytics

Advanced analytics span predictive

analytics — those that identify data patterns and anticipate future

scenarios — as well as prescriptive

analytics — a set of capabilities that finds a course of action to

meet a predefined objective. The increased availability of Internet of

Things (IoT) data and extended external data sources such as weather or

traffic conditions allow organizations to anticipate future scenarios

and make better recommendations in areas such as supply chain planning,

sourcing and transportation.

“Advanced analytics

are not new, but their impact on today’s supply

chains are significant,” said Mr. Titze. “They will help

organizations become more proactive and actionable in managing their

supply chains, both in taking advantage of future opportunities and

avoiding potential future disruptions.”

Internet of Things (IoT)

The IoT

is the network of physical objects that contain embedded technology to

interact with their internal states or the external environment. “We are

seeing more supply chain practitioners exploring the potential of IoT,”

said Mr. Titze. “Areas that IoT might have a profound impact on are

enhanced logistics management, improved customer service and improved

supply availability.”

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

RPA

tools operate by mapping a process in the tool language for the software

“robot” to follow. They cut costs and eliminate keying errors. “We are

seeing a significant reduction in process lead times RPA technology is

used to automate the creation of purchase and sales orders or shipments,

for instance,” said Mr. Titze. “RPA technology reduces human

intervention and improves consistency across manual data sources within

manufacturing.”

Autonomous Things

Autonomous things use AI to automate functions previously performed by

humans, such as autonomous vehicles and drones. They exploit AI to

deliver advanced behaviors that interact more naturally with their

surroundings and with people.

“The rapid explosion in the number of connected,

intelligent things has given this trend a huge push,” said Mr.

Titze. “The once distant thought of reducing time for inventory checks

by using drones’ cameras to take inventory images, for instance, is

here.”

Digital Supply Chain Twin

A digital supply chain twin

is a digital representation of the relationships between all physical

entities of end-to-end supply chain processes — products, customers,

markets, distribution centers/warehouses, plants, finance, attributes

and weather. They are linked to their real-world counterparts and are

used to understand the state of the thing or system in order to optimize

operations and respond efficiently to changes.

“Digital supply chain twins are inevitable as the digital world and

physical world continue to merge,” said Mr. Titze.

Immersive Experience

Immersive experiences such as augmented

reality (AR), virtual

reality (VR) and conversational systems are changing the way people

interact with the digital world. “In supply chain, organizations might

use AR along with quick response (QR) codes and mobile technology to

speed up equipment changeovers in factories,” said Mr. Titze. “Immersive

user experiences will enable digital business opportunities that have

not yet been fully realized within global supply chains.”

Blockchain in Supply Chain

Although supply-chain-related

blockchain initiatives are nascent, blockchain

has potential to fulfill long-standing challenges presented across

complex global supply chains. Current capabilities offered by blockchain

solutions for supply chain include traceability, automation, and

security.

“Organizations might use blockchain to track global shipments with

tamper-evident labels, allowing a reduction in the time needed to send

paperwork back and forth with port authorities and improved counterfeit

identification,” said Mr. Titze.

Gartner clients can learn more in “The

2019 Top Supply Chain Technology Trends You Can’t Ignore,” which

provides an outlook into other emerging trends that might disrupt supply

chain operations in the upcoming years, such as 5G and edge computing.

More information on how to innovate and scale the supply chain can be

found on the Gartner

Chief Supply Chain Officer Insight Hub.

About Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conferences

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis and information on

supply chain trends at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conferences

taking place May 13-16 in Phoenix

and June 17-19 in Barcelona.

Follow news and updates from the events on Twitter using #GartnerSCC.

