Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Tucson Kino Rotary Club: Members of the Tucson Kino Rotary Club lent helping hands to a group of volunteers at the Sunnyside Opportunity Center to organize, pack and distribute hundreds of pounds of citrus, vegetables and 100 bags of toiletries as part of the Sunnyside Foundation’s monthly drive-up Food Box Distribution. In preparation for the event, Tucson Kino Rotary purchased over $1,000 in shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, bars of soap, hand sanitizer and 70 $10 grocery store gift cards to supplement the food donated by the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Rotary District 5500 of Southern Arizona matched Kino Rotary’s donation with $500, and the South Tucson Cyber Lions contributed as well so that 100 families received the toiletries. Benefiting from this event were 257 adults, 237 children and 30 senior citizens.
TCC: Round Room LLC, a Verizon-authorized retailer, announced that all 526 of its TCC stores donated appreciation boxes to more than 500 schools across the U.S. as part of the company’s eighth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway. Schools in Southern Arizona that received the supply packs from TCC include Nash and Ocotillo Ridge elementary schools. Each participating TCC store partnered with a local school to donate supply packs valued at more than $360 each. The appreciation packs include many virtual and in-person teaching essentials including snacks, permanent markers, tissue packs, sticky notes, coffee and hand sanitizer.
Burlington Stores: Burlington Stores has opened a new store in Tucson and donated $5,000 to Grijalva Elementary School as part of the grand-opening festivities. The donation is through the company’s partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Funds will be used to support teachers and their classrooms so that they can purchase needed materials.
