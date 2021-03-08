Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Tucson Kino Rotary Club: Members of the Tucson Kino Rotary Club lent helping hands to a group of volunteers at the Sunnyside Opportunity Center to organize, pack and distribute hundreds of pounds of citrus, vegetables and 100 bags of toiletries as part of the Sunnyside Foundation’s monthly drive-up Food Box Distribution. In preparation for the event, Tucson Kino Rotary purchased over $1,000 in shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, bars of soap, hand sanitizer and 70 $10 grocery store gift cards to supplement the food donated by the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Rotary District 5500 of Southern Arizona matched Kino Rotary’s donation with $500, and the South Tucson Cyber Lions contributed as well so that 100 families received the toiletries. Benefiting from this event were 257 adults, 237 children and 30 senior citizens.