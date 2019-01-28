Horn brings two decades of IoT experience to the Arizona design and
hardware company
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreKinect,
a leader in design principles that allows its Internet of Things (IoT)
clients to achieve scale without compromising quality and customization,
has appointed John Horn as president and chief strategy officer. In
addition to his new role, Horn will continue to support various industry
boards and his work with CGS Fellows.
Horn has been recognized as an IoT industry pioneer and visionary. He
has repeatedly been able to look at the complexities of the IoT
ecosystem and drive them to simpler solutions for greater marketplace
adoption and value.
“John’s expertise and business acumen are well known in the industry,”
says Assar Badri, CEO of CoreKinect. “We are fortunate to have a
world-class leader as part of our team to help drive our growth and
expansion in the IoT universe.”
Horn has 30 years of experience in the telecom and wireless industries
with the last 20 focused in IoT and has been recognized as a pioneer,
thought leader and strategic thinker. He has been a strong evangelist in
IoT and has been identified by Inc. Magazine as a “Top Speaker
Who Will Wow Your Crowd.”
“Hardware is one of the three critical parts of successful IoT
deployments, and CoreKinect is changing how hardware is delivered to the
market,” says Horn. “We believe that things should be simple and
straightforward and are designing our business around delivering on this
promise, something that is desperately needed in the industry.”
“Hardware doesn’t have to be hard,” says Badri. “Using scalable design
principles, simplicity can be applied to connected technologies to make
the lives of people easier. Through this strategy we are currently
deploying the largest LPWAN solution in the U.S., delivering on the
promise of IoT.”
About CoreKinect
Tempe, Arizona-based CoreKinect is an innovative company that has
changed the way hardware enters the market. Through fierce dedication to
design principles, CoreKinect’s clients achieve scale without
compromising quality or customization. This delivers an accelerated
time-to-scale, simplified deployments and uncompromised quality
regardless of the industry segment. CoreKinect is already creating
products for asset tracking, vehicle and fleet management, smart home,
smart city, wearables, agriculture and energy management. Visit www.corekinect.com.
Contacts
Laura Borgstede, Calysto Communications
+1.404.386.0937