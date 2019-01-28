Horn brings two decades of IoT experience to the Arizona design and

hardware company

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreKinect,

a leader in design principles that allows its Internet of Things (IoT)

clients to achieve scale without compromising quality and customization,

has appointed John Horn as president and chief strategy officer. In

addition to his new role, Horn will continue to support various industry

boards and his work with CGS Fellows.

Horn has been recognized as an IoT industry pioneer and visionary. He

has repeatedly been able to look at the complexities of the IoT

ecosystem and drive them to simpler solutions for greater marketplace

adoption and value.

“John’s expertise and business acumen are well known in the industry,”

says Assar Badri, CEO of CoreKinect. “We are fortunate to have a

world-class leader as part of our team to help drive our growth and

expansion in the IoT universe.”

Horn has 30 years of experience in the telecom and wireless industries

with the last 20 focused in IoT and has been recognized as a pioneer,

thought leader and strategic thinker. He has been a strong evangelist in

IoT and has been identified by Inc. Magazine as a “Top Speaker

Who Will Wow Your Crowd.”

“Hardware is one of the three critical parts of successful IoT

deployments, and CoreKinect is changing how hardware is delivered to the

market,” says Horn. “We believe that things should be simple and

straightforward and are designing our business around delivering on this

promise, something that is desperately needed in the industry.”

“Hardware doesn’t have to be hard,” says Badri. “Using scalable design

principles, simplicity can be applied to connected technologies to make

the lives of people easier. Through this strategy we are currently

deploying the largest LPWAN solution in the U.S., delivering on the

promise of IoT.”

About CoreKinect

Tempe, Arizona-based CoreKinect is an innovative company that has

changed the way hardware enters the market. Through fierce dedication to

design principles, CoreKinect’s clients achieve scale without

compromising quality or customization. This delivers an accelerated

time-to-scale, simplified deployments and uncompromised quality

regardless of the industry segment. CoreKinect is already creating

products for asset tracking, vehicle and fleet management, smart home,

smart city, wearables, agriculture and energy management. Visit www.corekinect.com.

Contacts

Laura Borgstede, Calysto Communications

+1.404.386.0937

Lborgstede@calysto.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles