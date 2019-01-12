Global leaders combine leadership in software and hardware

technologies to co-develop solutions that optimize factory, warehouse

and retail digital supply chain operations

NEW YORK & OSAKA, Japan & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc. and Panasonic

Corporation today announced a joint partnership to co-develop

integrated solutions leveraging the JDA®

LuminateTM family of solutions and Panasonic’s unique

technologies for the manufacturing, logistics, and retail industries.

These newly integrated solutions will be demonstrated at the NRF

Big Show in New York, in JDA booth #3037 and Panasonic booth #2264,

showcasing Panasonic’s Visual Sort AssistTM system,

out-of-stock detection, flowline analytics, and facial recognition

technology.

By combining forces, JDA, which delivers end-to-end digital supply chain

technology solutions to more than 4,000 customers worldwide, and

Panasonic, a 100-year-old worldwide leader in the development of diverse

electronics technologies and solutions for consumer electronics,

housing, automotive, and B2B businesses, will bring comprehensive

process innovations to customers that take advantage of digital edge

technologies incorporating SaaS, the Internet of Things (IoT),

artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), real-time sensing

technologies, and advanced analytics. The joint solutions will enhance

the value chain within a customer’s operations by optimizing production

plans, supply and demand prediction, lead times, and store inventory

management.

“The autonomous supply chain transformation is just beginning and it

will be built on correlating edge technologies with enterprise supply

chain software. The JDA partnership with Panasonic to co-innovate and

deliver solutions to our customers is a major step in that direction,”

said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer (CEO), JDA. “Not only will

this strengthen JDA’s presence and footprint in Japan, it will also put

these new technologies in the forefront of customers’ minds in JDA’s

Customer Experience Centers in Scottsdale and London as well as

Panasonic’s Connected Solutions Company headquarters in Tokyo, giving

customers a tangible look at the autonomy they can drive in their future

factories, warehouses, and stores.”

JDA and Panasonic will utilize the strengths of their respective

customer bases in each home country to expand into new markets and work

together to promote business globally by providing new solutions that

address key use cases including:



  • JDA Luminate integration with Panasonic Visual Sort Assist:
    This solution improves efficiency in package sorting for warehouses,
    leveraging scanning technology and image projection to accelerate the
    parcel sortation process on a conveyor belt, while seamlessly linking
    with the main system to provide real-time data and insights. This
    allows wareshouse managers to make dynamic decisions based on actual
    throughput and make changes in shipping orders and personnel
    allocation to achieve dynamic operations. Through the semi-automation
    of parcel checking and routing, customers can improve the efficiency
    of sorting operations dramatically.


  • JDA Luminate Store Optimizer integration with Panasonic
    out-of-stock detection:     Through this solution, customers’
    out-of-stock information is sent in real-time from the retail store to
    factories,warehouses and store personnel, allowing for more timely
    shelf replenishment, improvements in production and shipping plans,
    while also optimizing store layout planning through out-of-stock
    analysis.


  • JDA Luminate Control Tower integration with Panasonic flowline
    analytics:     This solution includes detection and analysis of the
    behavior of humans and machines enabling improvements in the
    allocation of workers, forklifts and other equipment at production
    sites and warehouses to maximize productivity, and optimizing
    marketing opportunities to consumers at retail stores.


  • JDA Luminate Control Tower integration with Panasonic facial
    recognition:     This solution enhances security and enables real-time
    optimization of workers by staff ID/location, as well as shopper
    behavior and demographic analytics for merchandising and marketing.

“As part of our solutions business strategy, Panasonic is using the

know-how we have cultivated in the manufacturing industry and our own

core technologies to become a total solutions integrator for customers

in the logistics and retail fields. However, knowledge and hardware

alone cannot completely solve all our customers’ needs,” said Yasu

Higuchi, CEO of Panasonic’s B2B business, Connected Solutions Company.

“Through this collaboration with supply chain industry leader JDA, I am

confident that we will create synergies with JDA’s AI/ML-based

Luminate software solutions to comprehensively solve the problems

facing our customers.”

To learn more about these cutting-edge innovations, attendees at the

2019 NRF BIG Show can visit the JDA and Panasonic booths to learn more

this week through interactive demonstrations, and can also attend

presentations in both the JDA

Innovation Theater within the JDA booth on January 13 at 11:00 a.m.

in the session entitled “JDA & Panasonic: Partnering for Supply Chain

Innovation,” and at the Panasonic booth main stage on January 13 at 3:40

p.m., January 14 at 10:40 a.m., and January 15 at 1:20 p.m.

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the proven leader

in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-driven supply

chain and retail solutions for 4,000 of the world’s leading retail,

manufacturing and logistics companies. JDA enables an Autonomous Supply

ChainTM by connecting its cognitive SaaS solutions from

end-to-end - across planning, execution and delivery - with a broad

partner ecosystem, empowering customers to better predict and shape

demand, transform their product delivery and deliver outstanding

customer experiences. JDA’s world-class client brands include 75 of the

top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of

the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader

in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for

customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B

businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018,

has expanded globally and now operates 591 subsidiaries and 88

associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of

7.982 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2018. Committed to

pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the

company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world

for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic:

https://www.panasonic.com/global

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

“Visual

Sort Assist” is a trademark of Panasonic Corporation.

Related Links:

Booth Highlights  - Panasonic to Exhibit

Integrated Digital Supply Chain Technology Solutions at NRF 2019

Tradeshow in New York

https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2019/64994.html

Panasonic to Open New B2B 'Customer Experience Center' in Tokyo in

January

https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2018/12/en181217-2/en181217-2.html

[Video] Expediting Innovations and Co-creation - Panasonic Executive

Interview

https://youtu.be/BM9FYnPh-lY

NRF 2019 Official Website: https://nrfbigshow.nrf.com/

Contacts

Public Relations Contacts:

JDA Software, Inc.

Jolene

Peixoto, Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1

978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@jda.com

Panasonic Corporation

Connected Solutions Company

Judah

Reynolds, Public Relations Dept.

Tel: +81-80-9924-9839, reynolds.judah@jp.panasonic.com

