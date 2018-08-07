Acquisition delivers next generation JDA LuminateTM

cognitive SaaS solutions leveraging Blue Yonder’s leading AI and ML

capabilities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & KARLSRUHE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA

Software, Inc., today announced it has completed its acquisition

of Blue

Yonder, the market leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions

for retail and supply chain. With Blue Yonder now part of JDA, customers

across vertical industries will be able to leverage a first of its kind

end-to-end supply chain solution with AI/ML intelligence built-in that

enables them to better plan, analyze, execute and deliver across their

operations on a cognitive, connected platform.

This acquisition accelerates JDA’s Autonomous Supply ChainTM

capabilities connecting intelligent systems and data to enable automated

and more profitable business decisions, while delivering optimized

customer experiences. Blue Yonder’s SaaS solutions – which deliver rapid

time-to-value and game-changing business value – also further fuel

development of the JDA

Luminate cognitive SaaS platform and solutions. Moving forward, Blue

Yonder will be known as Blue Yonder, a JDA Company. Learn more about

Blue Yonder at www.blueyonder.ai.

“As we execute on our vision for a truly Autonomous Supply Chain,

completing our acquisition of Blue Yonder is a pivotal phase in that

journey,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, JDA. “Blue

Yonder will rapidly accelerate the JDA Luminate product roadmap, helping

us to continually deliver cognitive solutions that deliver game-changing

and impactful business value to our customers. The Blue Yonder portfolio

of AI/ML-based capabilities is available here and now to engage and

deliver to our customers.”

“Today, we look to shape the future supply chain and reimagined retail

environments with JDA, to fundamentally transform next-generation supply

chains and retail merchandising operations,” said Prof. Dr. Michael

Feindt, Blue Yonder founder and chief scientific officer. “Through Blue

Yonder’s proven data science capabilities in our AI and ML solutions, we

will enable real-time decision-making that unlocks more autonomous,

profitable business decisions throughout our customers’ extended

enterprises, unleashing the full business impact of intelligent data and

systems.”

“The combination of JDA's long-term supply chain and merchandising

experience and Blue Yonder’s ML foundations and models for retail demand

forecasting, replenishment, and price optimization is a well-conceived

move,” said Ivano Ortis, vice president, IDC. “JDA's acquisition of Blue

Yonder will generate value for retailers in their transformation toward

digital supply chains and a micro-merchandising approach, providing an

important impulse for the adoption of AI-enabled commerce.”

Combined companies enable smarter decision-making and solve specific

pain points cross-industry

Blue Yonder and JDA share a common mission centered on applying ML and

AI on real-time supply chain networks to enable retailers and

manufacturers to meet customer demand with confidence while minimizing

inventory and wastage. By combining Blue Yonder’s proven data science

capabilities with JDA’s foundational supply chain applications,

customers can now make billions of complex inventory, pricing and

shipping decisions every hour based on real-time signals such as

weather, events and competitive pricing data.

Combined, JDA and Blue Yonder now serve 75 of the top 100 retailers in

the world along with 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and

more than 4,000 customers globally. Blue Yonder’s proven data science

methodologies and algorithms solve specific pain points across the

supply chain by pulling in rich data to enable smarter and precise

decision-making. This allows JDA to tackle a myriad of customer

challenges such as critical spend and demand analyses, intra-day

forecasting and precisely predicting ETAs and inventory availability,

all of which are crucial success factors across the retail, supply chain

and logistics industries.

Advances development of JDA’s next-generation Digital Control Tower

solution – JDA LuminateTM ControlTower

Blue Yonder’s AI and ML capabilities will accelerate JDA’s SaaS solution

roadmap by quickly embedding new levels of actionable intelligence to

create significant value for customers. As a natural extension for the

JDA Luminate platform, Blue Yonder’s technology will sit on top of the

JDA platform to create immediate value. This includes the new JDA Luminate

ControlTower, which connects data and enables visibility across a

company’s extended supply chain. Blue Yonder’s solutions are built on

Microsoft Azure, and JDA

Luminate solutions will also leverage Azure as its development

platform, offering an efficient, cloud-native architecture.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder, a JDA company, is a leading provider of artificial

intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions that enable

retailers, consumer products and other companies to intelligently

transform their operations and make more profitable, automated business

decisions that deliver higher profits and optimized customer

experiences. With AI/ML learnings embedded into their core supply chain

and merchandising processes, companies can respond quicker to dynamic

market conditions and customer preferences, resulting in increased

revenues and margins. Developed by one of the largest teams of PhD-level

data scientists dedicated to retail and the supply chain, Blue Yonder’s

AI/ML solutions deliver 600 million intelligent, automated decisions a

day. Blue Yonder was founded in 2008 in Karlsruhe, Germany, by former

CERN scientist Professor Michael Feindt and acquired by JDA Software in

2018. The company has received numerous awards, including the Experton

Big Data Leader Award 2016, the BT Retail Week Technology Award, the IGD

Award 2017 for Supply Chain Innovation. Blue Yonder provides its

solutions through Microsoft Azure and was named one of Microsoft’s

retail partners of the year in 2018. www.blueyonder.ai

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering

today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to

customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster

and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.

More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software

and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase

speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our

world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of

the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.

Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

