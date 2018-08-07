Acquisition delivers next generation JDA LuminateTM
cognitive SaaS solutions leveraging Blue Yonder’s leading AI and ML
capabilities
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & KARLSRUHE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JDA
Software, Inc., today announced it has completed its acquisition
of Blue
Yonder, the market leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions
for retail and supply chain. With Blue Yonder now part of JDA, customers
across vertical industries will be able to leverage a first of its kind
end-to-end supply chain solution with AI/ML intelligence built-in that
enables them to better plan, analyze, execute and deliver across their
operations on a cognitive, connected platform.
This acquisition accelerates JDA’s Autonomous Supply ChainTM
capabilities connecting intelligent systems and data to enable automated
and more profitable business decisions, while delivering optimized
customer experiences. Blue Yonder’s SaaS solutions – which deliver rapid
time-to-value and game-changing business value – also further fuel
development of the JDA
Luminate cognitive SaaS platform and solutions. Moving forward, Blue
Yonder will be known as Blue Yonder, a JDA Company. Learn more about
Blue Yonder at www.blueyonder.ai.
“As we execute on our vision for a truly Autonomous Supply Chain,
completing our acquisition of Blue Yonder is a pivotal phase in that
journey,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, JDA. “Blue
Yonder will rapidly accelerate the JDA Luminate product roadmap, helping
us to continually deliver cognitive solutions that deliver game-changing
and impactful business value to our customers. The Blue Yonder portfolio
of AI/ML-based capabilities is available here and now to engage and
deliver to our customers.”
“Today, we look to shape the future supply chain and reimagined retail
environments with JDA, to fundamentally transform next-generation supply
chains and retail merchandising operations,” said Prof. Dr. Michael
Feindt, Blue Yonder founder and chief scientific officer. “Through Blue
Yonder’s proven data science capabilities in our AI and ML solutions, we
will enable real-time decision-making that unlocks more autonomous,
profitable business decisions throughout our customers’ extended
enterprises, unleashing the full business impact of intelligent data and
systems.”
“The combination of JDA's long-term supply chain and merchandising
experience and Blue Yonder’s ML foundations and models for retail demand
forecasting, replenishment, and price optimization is a well-conceived
move,” said Ivano Ortis, vice president, IDC. “JDA's acquisition of Blue
Yonder will generate value for retailers in their transformation toward
digital supply chains and a micro-merchandising approach, providing an
important impulse for the adoption of AI-enabled commerce.”
Combined companies enable smarter decision-making and solve specific
pain points cross-industry
Blue Yonder and JDA share a common mission centered on applying ML and
AI on real-time supply chain networks to enable retailers and
manufacturers to meet customer demand with confidence while minimizing
inventory and wastage. By combining Blue Yonder’s proven data science
capabilities with JDA’s foundational supply chain applications,
customers can now make billions of complex inventory, pricing and
shipping decisions every hour based on real-time signals such as
weather, events and competitive pricing data.
Combined, JDA and Blue Yonder now serve 75 of the top 100 retailers in
the world along with 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and
more than 4,000 customers globally. Blue Yonder’s proven data science
methodologies and algorithms solve specific pain points across the
supply chain by pulling in rich data to enable smarter and precise
decision-making. This allows JDA to tackle a myriad of customer
challenges such as critical spend and demand analyses, intra-day
forecasting and precisely predicting ETAs and inventory availability,
all of which are crucial success factors across the retail, supply chain
and logistics industries.
Advances development of JDA’s next-generation Digital Control Tower
solution – JDA LuminateTM ControlTower
Blue Yonder’s AI and ML capabilities will accelerate JDA’s SaaS solution
roadmap by quickly embedding new levels of actionable intelligence to
create significant value for customers. As a natural extension for the
JDA Luminate platform, Blue Yonder’s technology will sit on top of the
JDA platform to create immediate value. This includes the new JDA Luminate
ControlTower, which connects data and enables visibility across a
company’s extended supply chain. Blue Yonder’s solutions are built on
Microsoft Azure, and JDA
Luminate solutions will also leverage Azure as its development
platform, offering an efficient, cloud-native architecture.
About Blue Yonder
Blue Yonder, a JDA company, is a leading provider of artificial
intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions that enable
retailers, consumer products and other companies to intelligently
transform their operations and make more profitable, automated business
decisions that deliver higher profits and optimized customer
experiences. With AI/ML learnings embedded into their core supply chain
and merchandising processes, companies can respond quicker to dynamic
market conditions and customer preferences, resulting in increased
revenues and margins. Developed by one of the largest teams of PhD-level
data scientists dedicated to retail and the supply chain, Blue Yonder’s
AI/ML solutions deliver 600 million intelligent, automated decisions a
day. Blue Yonder was founded in 2008 in Karlsruhe, Germany, by former
CERN scientist Professor Michael Feindt and acquired by JDA Software in
2018. The company has received numerous awards, including the Experton
Big Data Leader Award 2016, the BT Retail Week Technology Award, the IGD
Award 2017 for Supply Chain Innovation. Blue Yonder provides its
solutions through Microsoft Azure and was named one of Microsoft’s
retail partners of the year in 2018. www.blueyonder.ai
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering
today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to
customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster
and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.
More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software
and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase
speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our
world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of
the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.
Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
