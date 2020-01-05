JDA ‘Makes Retail Seamless’ at NRF’s Big Show 2020 Showcasing the Power of AI and ML

JDA highlights real AI and innovation at work with customers IKEA Food, Loblaw, Marks & Spencer, Harris Teeter, Save A Lot and more.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the retail industry evolves at breakneck pace, JDA Software, Inc., is powering seamless retail experiences by leveraging the retail industry’s only AI-powered, end-to-end platform at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show, January 12-15, 2020 in New York City. In addition to demonstrations showing the complete capabilities of JDA’s AI/ML-powered Luminate platform, JDA will host customer IKEA Food in the JDA booth 4237 to showcase the future vision for a new user experience as part of their digital transformation journey. Visitors to JDA’s booth will also have the opportunity to enjoy a bite of the popular IKEA veggie dog.
“Like our solutions, we’ve put together an end-to-end, immersive experience for NRF attendees to see tangible examples of AI and ML innovation at work, as well as details on how companies can infuse sustainable business practices to reduce waste, and their carbon footprints across their supply chains with JDA,” said Jon Carson, general manager, chief operating officer, JDA. “We look forward to showcasing the latest strategies, innovations and best practices that are paramount to retailers’ success in 2020 and beyond, at NRF 2020.”
IKEA Food to showcase digital transformation journey
Together with JDA, IKEA Food will showcase the future vision for their “UX of tomorrow” as part of their digital transformation journey and feed attendees too, offering its popular, plant-based veggie dog samples throughout the show.
“As a growing global food business, we have the opportunity – and responsibility – to positively impact, influence and inspire thousands of co-workers and millions of customers all over the world,” said Lars Gunnarsson, digital transformation leader, IKEA Food. “IKEA Food is looking towards a more digital future – new digital solutions, fully integrated in the supply chain, will support our food business and increase efficiency, traceability and sustainability. In JDA we found a strong partner supporting us on this exciting digital transformation journey.”
JDA Makes Retail Seamless at NRF – from Big Ideas, to an Innovation Theater to the FQ Lounge and more
JDA’s theme for NRF 2020 is ‘make retail seamless’ underscoring the power of leveraging ‘AI’ in retail which is enabling JDA’s customers to drive more accurate, profitable business decisions, automate store replenishment, deliver competitive advantage and ultimately, an improved customer experience. Using JDA’s AI-powered solutions, customers have seen their waste reduced by 20% or more, revenues increase by 40% and out-of-stocks reduced by up to 80%.
JDA and its customers will host a Big Ideas session entitled: “AI/ML at Work: Making Retail Seamless.” Speakers include JDA’s chief market development officer Wayne Usie and JDA customers Save A Lot (chief technology officer Brad Coons), Loblaw Companies Limited (Hardeep Kharaud, senior vice president supply chain), and IKEA Food (Lars Gunnarsson, digital transformation leader). They will discuss how to leverage the best AI and ML technologies to enhance the customer experience and improve operational efficiency. Attendees can join this session on Monday, January 13, at 10:15 a.m. level 1, room 1.
Highlights of the JDA experience at NRF also include:
JDA’s Retail Innovation Theater: JDA will host dozens of Innovation Theater presentations focused on JDA’s end-to-end intelligent solutions and showcase live demos of AI-powered end-to-end retail solutions that engage users and increase productivity. Speakers include ecosystem partners such as Microsoft, InContext, MuleSoft, HCL, One Door, and REPL, and customers including Harris Teeter, Marks & Spencer, and IKEA Food. JDA will also participate in partner theater sessions including: MuleSoft booth 1306, Sunday, 3:00 p.m., One Door, Sunday and Monday at 4:00 p.m.
Seamless End-to-End Retail Solutions: JDA will demonstrate how retailers can deliver smarter assortments and allocations, and generate floor plans and pricing strategies that increase ROI and improve planner productivity through AI-powered recommendations and engaging user experiences. Learn how agile workforce solutions increase employee engagement, reduce uncovered shifts, retain and recruit new employees, and increase manager productivity through accurate labor forecasting and automation capabilities at their fingertips. Discover how JDA’s store execution solutions respond to changing shopper preferences, support the evolving expectations for convenience stores, and align food preparation needs for restaurants through accurate customer demand forecasts that reduce food waste and increase sales and operating margins.
JDA’s Title Sponsorship of Microsoft’s Female Quotient (FQ) Lounge: JDA is a proud sponsor of the FQ Lounge, being held Sunday, January 12 – Tuesday, January 14, between 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The FQ Lounge brings together women to connect, collaborate, learn, and activate change together. JDA will host a panel session at the FQ Lounge on Sunday, January 12, at 11:00 a.m. entitled “Brick-and-Mortar 2.0: Making Every Customer Count.” JoAnn Martin, vice president, retail industry strategy at JDA, will talk about how leaders in the industry are focusing on the physical shopping experience to engage a wider audience.
An Autonomous Store Demonstration Powered by JDA and Key Partners: This demo will showcase how to automate store operations driven by real-time cognitive insights from leading IoT solutions providers – and JDA partners – Microsoft, Panasonic, Theatro and Zebra.
End-to-End JDA Luminate Platform demonstration at Microsoft booth: This demo will show a grocer using Luminate Control Tower, Luminate Demand Edge, Luminate Supply Resolution and Luminate Clearance Price in concert to optimize their business while also reducing waste and spoilage. There will also be a sneak peek at the combined JDA/Microsoft Intelligent Supply Chain demo for retail which will be showcased in Microsoft’s Technology Centers around the world. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to sign up to visit a center and see the demo live.
Sunday NFL conference championship viewing/happy hour hosted by JDA at Connolly’s Pub in Times Square
Join JDA for our annual Football Party on Sunday, January 12, at Connolly’s Pub. This VIP event is an opportunity to network with fellow retail leaders and watch the NFL playoff games in the heart of Times Square. RSVP here to get on the list!
In addition, JDA will host a Football Party hosting a livestream of the NFL Playoff game, where IKEA Food will also join the party providing veggie dog samples. Join JDA for this party, 1:45 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday in JDA’s booth #4327!
JDA Software provides the leading AI-driven supply chain management (SCM) platform. Our end-to-end solutions span supply chain and retail planning, execution, delivery and workforce management. Our mission is to empower companies to better predict, make and deliver exactly what their customers want – when, where and how they want it. We power free-flowing, connected global commerce - without wasted materials, energy, costs or time – to accelerate economic growth, sustainability and prosperity. JDA delivers a more Autonomous Supply ChainTM for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
