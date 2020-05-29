Macy's at Tucson's Park Place is closing, liquidating inventory

As stores reopen throughout Arizona and the rest of the country following coronavirus restrictions, Macy’s at Park Place mall is closing for good.

A liquidation sale is underway after the department store announced earlier this year that it would close about 125 stores across the country afteryears of struggling with slowing in-store sales.

The Park Place location was put on the market last year, showing all three stories available for lease at 5850 E. Broadway.

No new tenant has been announced for the space, and mall owners Brookfield Properties did not respond to a request for comment.

An advertisement placed in the Star announced the store’s impending closure and a sale on everything in stock. Macy’s did not provide a timeline for the closing.

What could become of the 153,511-square-foot store remains unknown.

In recent years, mall owners had begun recruiting entertainment and restaurant venues to fill big spaces, but the pandemic’s impact on large gatherings could prove to be a challenge.

Industry experts think big department store spaces could become offices, hotels or distribution centers, given their central locations and plentiful parking.