New hotel at Main Gate Square opens

The University of Arizona area is now home to a new hotel.
Graduate Tucson, at 930 E. Second St., is a 14-story hotel with 164 rooms at Main Gate Square. It has 2,800 square feet of meeting and event space and a rooftop restaurant, bar and pool.
“We’re thrilled to welcome the Tucson and University of Arizona community to experience our unique approach to hospitality,” said Jody Hall, Graduate Tucson general manager. “The hotel boasts the perfect mix of Southwestern personality and undeniable Wildcat pride, and we look forward to offering a memorable gathering place to be enjoyed for years to come.”
Design features include Aztec rugs and a mural from Diane Kileen depicting a Tucson sunset and stone cacti.
The Poindexter, Graduate Hotels’ all-day cafe, is in the lobby with coffee and grab-and-go items and light bites throughout the day.
Room rates start at $93 per night.
