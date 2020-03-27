Refinancing on the rise in Tucson, US, as homeowners scramble to survive coronavirus outbreak

With interest rates at historic lows and recent increases in Tucson home values, many jittery homeowners impacted by the coronavirus outbreak are looking to refinance to get their hands on cash.

Refinancing has been on the rise for months, but has jumped 479% so far in March, according to Zillow economists.

Is taking cash out of your home a good idea right now?

“Homeowners should use a conservative approach when deciding if they should tap into their equity,” said Kim Dees, senior vice president and Southern Arizona division manager for WaFd Bank Arizona. “Using these funds for home improvements or paying off high interest debt may be reasons to consider; however, you do not want to draw down the equity too far.”

She said homeowners should note how long it took for their homes to regain equity after the long downturn.

Last year, Tucson ranked second in the United States out of 100 metro areas in house price appreciation, according to the Federal Housing Finance Authority. Values increased an average of 10.3% over 2018, compared to 4.9% in the overall U.S. market in that time.

Todd Teta, chief product and technology officer with Attom Data Solutions, said each homeowner’s situation is unique and the decision to refinance should be weighed with how much financial cushion one has and what their needs are.

“If someone really needs the money now, then recent home appreciation is there to draw on,” he said. “But in the current, uncertain situation with coronavirus and its economic impact, home values could take a hit.”