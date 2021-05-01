Social Security & You: Never send unsolicited money to the SSA

If you do not agree that you are overpaid, or you simply are confused about the alleged overpayment, then you should start out by calling the SSA and asking for an explanation.

If you are not satisfied with the explanation given, or if you simply still do not understand the reason for the overpayment, you should file a formal appeal of the overpayment. You will probably be asked to fill out a “Request for Reconsideration” form. On that form, you will indicate why you disagree with the overpayment decision.

Your claim will be reviewed by someone within the SSA who was not involved in the first decision that you were overpaid. And this will eventually result in a second letter to you containing another decision about your overpayment. If it is a favorable decision, (meaning you are not overpaid), then your case is essentially closed.

But if the reconsidered opinion upholds their initial allegation that you are overpaid, you must either accept their decision and make arrangements to repay the overpayment or consider an overpayment waiver request.

If you accept the fact that you have been overpaid, either before or after asking for a reconsideration, you can ask the SSA to waive (write off) the overpayment if both of the following conditions are met: 1) you can prove (by filling out financial statements) that you cannot afford to repay the money; and 2) you can prove that the overpayment was not your fault.

