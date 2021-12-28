 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The original Frankie's Cheesesteaks in Tucson is closing for good
alert top story

The original Frankie's Cheesesteaks in Tucson is closing for good

For 17 years, the original Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks on North Campbell Avenue was a popular destination for authentic Philly fare. The restaurant will close for good at the end of business Friday, Dec. 31. 

 A.E. Araiza, Arizona Daily Star

The sign went on the door of the original Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks on North Campbell Avenue on Sunday: At the end of business Friday, Dec. 31, the popular sandwich shop will close for good.

The closing comes after the owners were unsuccessful this fall in renegotiating a new lease, according to the note. The owners did not want to comment further on Monday.

Frankie's founder Frank Santos opened his namesake South Philly Cheesesteaks restaurant at 2574 N. Campbell Ave. in 2004 after severing ties with his first restaurant project, Daglio's Cheesesteaks & Hoagies. That restaurant closed for good in spring 2013.

Deb and Frankie Santos opened Frankie’s South Philly Cheesesteaks on North Campbell Avenue in 2004 and sold the restaurant several years ago. That original location is closing after the owners were unable to renegotiate a lease. 

Santos ran Frankie's for a dozen years, greeting customers by name and recalling regulars' orders even before they could ask. He sold the business a few years before he died of cancer in 2019.

In September 2020, Frankie's opened its second location at 3780 W. Ina Road, near North Thornydale Road. 

That location is not affected by the Campbell Avenue closure. 

Frankie's on Campbell is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with reduced holiday hours on Friday, the final day, when it will close at 2 p.m. 

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News