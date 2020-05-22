Tucson airport urges visitors to wear face masks; Sky Harbor to require them

Tucson International Airport isn’t requiring passengers to wear face masks in its terminal areas as part of its COVID-19 safety precautions, though some airports are requiring face coverings.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport announced recently it would require face masks in all if its public facilities starting June 1.

Most major airlines are requiring passengers to wear face coverings and airports including Los Angeles International are requiring them.

TIA isn’t requiring face coverings at this time, but the Tucson Airport Authority strongly recommends masks and requires all people who enter the TIA terminal area to adhere to social-distancing guidance, said airport spokesman David Hatfield.

However, the TAA requires all of its staffers to wear face masks in public airport areas.

“In addition, travelers must adhere to airline requirements, which include wearing a face mask on board the aircraft,” the airport authority said.

“For those passengers who do not have a face mask, the airline will provide them with a mask.”

Hatfield noted that the airport has taken a number of COVID-19 safety steps, including installing clear plastic shields at counters; increased cleaning frequency and monitoring of restrooms and “high-touch” surfaces like handrails; and increased disinfection of restrooms and waiting areas.

Meanwhile Phoenix Sky Harbor will require all employees and members of the public to wear face coverings when entering public airport facilities, including the terminals, the rental-car center and the shuttle train and buses.