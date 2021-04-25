Tucson-based Asarco facing new charges over post-strike labor practices

Federal labor regulators have added new charges of unfair labor practices to its pending complaint against Tucson-based copper producer Asarco LLC.

The National Labor Relations Board will consider those and prior charges filed by the United Steelworkers at a hearing now set for August.

This week, Region 28 of the NLRB issued a fourth consolidated complaint against Asarco for multiple allegedly illegal practices, including bad-faith bargaining, unilaterally changing working conditions and failing to reinstate workers returning from a nearly nine-month strike that ended last summer.

The NLRB also set a new hearing date of Aug. 24, postponing a proceeding most recently set for late June.

The United Steelworkers said it recently filed additional charges citing recent work changes imposed unilaterally by Asarco, and the termination of a returning striker.

The Asarco unions are seeking a ruling that its strike was prompted by unfair labor practices, which would entitle strikers to get their jobs back.

Asarco, owned by Mexico-based Grupo Mexico, contends the walkout was an “economic strike” seeking higher pay and benefits, which allowed the company to hire replacement workers.