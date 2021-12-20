Tucson-based Raytheon unit nets $400M in year-end Pentagon contracts

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded nearly $400 million in Pentagon contracts for an advanced version of a ship-defense missile and a new, all-weather guided bomb as the year drew to a close.
The Navy recently awarded Raytheon a $269 million contract to produce the newest Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM), a front-line ship defense weapon, for the U.S. and about a dozen allied nations through March 2025.
The contract for the upgraded ESSM Block 2 missile is part of a $1.3 billion, full-rate production contract for the new variant that Raytheon was awarded in September, when $358 million was initially obligated.
The Navy says the ESSM Block 2 is a critical weapon to defend ships against a new generation of fast, low-flying and highly maneuverable cruise missiles.
The Navy has obligated about $108 million of its own funding for its missiles, while allies including Australia, Norway, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Spain and Turkey will be spending a total of about $160 million for the new ESSMs, according to a Pentagon contract notice.
About half of the work under the the most recent contract will be performed in Tucson, with other work at various sites in the U.S. and in customer nations.
The number of ESSMs ordered under the contract was not disclosed, but the Navy plans to buy 108 of the missiles in fiscal 2022, according to Navy budget documents.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced that Raytheon had won a $92 million contract to produce the GBU-53/B StormBreaker, a small-diameter precision glide bomb for the Air Force and a $31 million contract to make them for the Navy.
Formerly known as the Small Diameter Bomb II, the roughly 6-foot-long StormBreaker carries a 100-pound warhead and can attack mobile targets in adverse weather from extended ranges with a combination of sensors and data links.
