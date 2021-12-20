Tucson-based Raytheon unit nets $400M in year-end Pentagon contracts

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense was awarded nearly $400 million in Pentagon contracts for an advanced version of a ship-defense missile and a new, all-weather guided bomb as the year drew to a close.

The Navy recently awarded Raytheon a $269 million contract to produce the newest Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM), a front-line ship defense weapon, for the U.S. and about a dozen allied nations through March 2025.

The contract for the upgraded ESSM Block 2 missile is part of a $1.3 billion, full-rate production contract for the new variant that Raytheon was awarded in September, when $358 million was initially obligated.

The Navy says the ESSM Block 2 is a critical weapon to defend ships against a new generation of fast, low-flying and highly maneuverable cruise missiles.

The Navy has obligated about $108 million of its own funding for its missiles, while allies including Australia, Norway, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Spain and Turkey will be spending a total of about $160 million for the new ESSMs, according to a Pentagon contract notice.