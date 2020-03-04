Tucson-based World View plans to launch stratospheric balloon vehicle fleet

Tucson-based World View Enterprises says it will build and deploy a fleet of its Stratollite stratospheric balloon vehicles over North and Central America starting this summer.

World View is in final preparations to launch the integrated fleet of balloon vehicles — known as World View Orbits — which will offer customers high-resolution imagery and associated analytics products for a variety of uses.

Speaking at the Next-Generation Suborbital Researchers Conference in Broomfield, Colorado, World View President and CEO Ryan Hartman said the Stratollite fleet will begin launching in the summer time frame, with a build-up to full fleet operations expected in first half of 2021.

World View says it will provide high-resolution imagery using precision instruments provided by the company’s industry partners and suppliers, while images will be delivered to users via a secure data portal on the World View website.

The company said it can provide images with a ground sample distance — a measure of resolution based on the ground distance captured between each pixel of digital photo data — of 15 centimeters, or about 6 inches.