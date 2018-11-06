Mills Touche’, a women’s clothing store with Tucson roots dating back to the late 1950s, will sell its entire inventory and close its doors, owner Ann Touche’ Carroll said Monday.
Carroll said she and her husband, Ray, moved to Green Valley last year and decided to close the store when its lease was up.
The retirement sale opens to the public on Thursday. Nov. 8 at the Mills Touche’ location at Plaza Colonial, 2840 E. Skyline Drive, where it has been since 2013 after 28 years at Crossroads Festival.
The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday during the sale. The store will return to normal business hours after the sale until the remaining inventory is sold.
The business began in 1958 when Carroll’s father, Albert Touche’, and his business partner, Carl Mills, opened a men’s clothing store outside downtown Tucson.
Mills and Touche’ launched a second store in Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix in 1963 in Phoenix but closed that location in the early 2000s.
When Mills retired in the late 1990s, he sold his interest to Albert Touche’, who retired in 2004 and sold the business to Carroll, who had wrapped gift packages at the store as a child.