New TEP programs

Some new energy-efficiency programs Tucson Electric Power Co. has proposed to the Arizona Corporation Commission:

Residential Load Management Pilot Program

Programs to help TEP manage demand peaks, including one where customers can sign up to have their thermostats adjusted by TEP for an incentive; a “thermal storage” program to automatically precool homes or preheat water, for example, prior to peak demand periods; and battery systems to store energy to boost neighborhood feeder lines that have capacity constraints.

The ACC’s utilities staff has recommended approval of the $1.3 million program and estimated it would take 36 months after approval to launch, after program design including a cost-benefit analysis and contracting.

Commercial Community Development Pilot

Revitalization of vacant facilities by promoting the rental of difficult-to-rent commercial properties using an energy assessment to aid with marketing and help owners take advantage of existing rebates; and offering renters an incentive to hire new employees with a $5,000 rebate for up to five new positions.

The ACC staff has recommended against the program, arguing it will build power demand even with efficiency upgrades, and that the budgeted money be allocated to an efficiency program for schools.

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program

Allows TEP to help build out electric vehicle public charging stations at workplaces, apartment complexes, in neighborhoods and on university campuses; gives incentives of up to $500 for EV owners to install home charging equipment and offers a special rate to charge EVs during off-peak hours; supports TEP’s participation in a regional EV plan; supports an electric school bus pilot program; and develops systems to allow TEP to control and manage charging stations.

The Corporation Commission also is poised to adopt a statewide policy supporting utility involvement in EV infrastructure.