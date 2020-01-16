Tucson Electric rate request called 'excessive, overreaching'

During initial testimony before an administrative law judge, Tucson Electric Power CEO David Hutchens said that though TEP’s retail power sales have fallen about 2% since its last rate case in 2017, its peak power demand has risen 9% with hotter weather and 9,000 new customers.

TEP also has invested in renewable energy and system improvements to help balance the use of intermittent solar and wind resources, as it moves forward ahead of schedule on a plan to shift to 30% renewable energy by 2030, Hutchens said.

As part of its rate request, TEP wants to begin recovering its costs for two power plants it recently acquired, a gas-fired unit at the Gila River Power Station it bought from the Salt River Project and a bank of 10 gas-burning reciprocating internal combustion engines (RICE) that are replacing two old gas-fired steam generators at TEP’s H. Wilson Sundt power plant in Tucson.

Hutchens noted that the RICE engines will help provide quick-ramping power to help mitigate the intermittent output of solar and wind farms.