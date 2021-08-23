Tucson Electric to offer incentives for home energy storage systems

Customers of Tucson Electric Power will soon be able to apply for upfront cash incentives to install battery storage systems on their homes, and more customers will be able to buy into community solar installations, as part of plans approved by state regulators last week.

The Arizona Corporation Commission approved two-year plans filed by TEP and sister rural utility UniSource Energy Services to comply with the state’s current renewable-energy standard, even as they wrestle with more ambitious new clean-energy rules.

The utility panel approved TEP’s proposed annual budgets of $65.9 million for its 2021 and 2022 implementation plans under the state Renewable Energy Standard and Tariff (REST), which was adopted in 2006 and requires state-regulated power companies to get at least 15% of their power from renewable sources by 2025.

Besides the energy-storage pilot, TEP won approval to expand its GoSolar Home community-based solar program, which allows customers to buy power from a dedicated 5-megawatt photovoltaic solar facility at a small premium and receive a fixed bill for up to 10 years. That program is fully subscribed at 841 participants, with about 500 on a waiting list, a TEP official said.