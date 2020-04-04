Tucson labs develop tests to help fight coronavirus outbreak

Tucsonans have more options for COVID-19 testing as one local lab has developed a test for the disease and another is offering a simple blood test to confirm that COVID-19 sufferers have recovered.

Tucson-based Paradigm Laboratories and Phoenix-based Prorenata Labs have partnered to develop their own version of a test for COVID-19 and are ramping up production to thousands per day.

And ARCpoint Labs of Tucson is offering a rapid test for the blood-borne antibodies that signal a person has recovered from the novel coronavirus.

As the urgent need for COVID-19 testing became apparent in February, Paradigm Labs President Ethan Sasz said the normally competing companies got together to create their own test from guidelines and materials issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The agencies have issued emergency-use authorizations allowing top-level labs to use COVID-19 tests developed under federal guidelines and allowing test kit makers to make them without going through the normally lengthy FDA approval process.

Paradigm and Prorenata have pooled their resources and with a major investment in new equipment, ramped up to process 700 tests per day.

The labs expect to be performing 2,500 tests per day this week and by the end of April expect to be processing some 8,000 tests per day, and eventually by running 24-hour shifts, the labs expect to reach upwards of 30,000 tests per day, Sasz said.

Sasz, who founded Paradigm about six years ago, said the companies already had offered tests for various infections including other coronaviruses. Both companies operate what are considered “high-complexity” labs, offering a range of testing services including sophisticated molecular testing.