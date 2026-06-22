While the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has previously maintained the investigation into Guthrie’s disappearance remains ongoing with DNA evidence being processed, updates on the investigation have all but ceased.

“The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie remains active and ongoing,” Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Kevin Adger told The Arizona Republic in a written statement on June 22. “The Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues to work closely with the FBI as investigators follow up on leads, review information, and pursue the facts surrounding this case.”

The FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ransom note details and other updates on the case overall.

Family took initial ransom notes seriously despite others being fake

During an interview with former "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb that aired before her return to the show, Savannah Guthrie said she and her siblings treated two ransom notes that demanded millions in Bitcoin in exchange for their mother's safe return very seriously.

"I tend to believe those are real," she told Kotb at the time.

Savannah Guthrie previously told her mother's captors that the family was willing to pay a ransom in a video posted to social media on Feb. 7.

"We've received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace," she said flanked by her siblings. "This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."