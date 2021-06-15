Tucson Real Estate: Mine operators open local facility

The operator of the Oracle Ridge Copper Project has leased industrial space in the Tucson market in preparation for possible future operation of the mine.

Silver Mountain Mining Operations Inc. leased 12,356 square feet from SN Investment Properties LLC at 10861 N. Mavinee Drive.

The space will be primarily offices with some storage capacity to support the mining operations.

Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the tenant and Jesse Blum and Ian Stuart, with CBRE, represented the landlord.

The company recently announced the appointment of former Asarco executive Manuel Ramos as CEO of Silver Mountain Mining. He was president and CEO of Asarco from 2009 to 2018.

A key objective for Ramos is to take the Oracle Ridge Project from exploration through to feasibility and potentially operations, the company said.

The Oracle Ridge Mine is on the border of Pima and Pinal Counties on private property within Coronado National Forest, about 70 miles northeast of Tucson via Oracle.

It currently is estimated to contain 11.76 million tons of mineral resource, primarily copper with some silver and gold.