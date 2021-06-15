Tucson Real Estate: Mine operators open local facility

The operator of the Oracle Ridge Copper Project has leased industrial space in the Tucson market in preparation for possible future operation of the mine.
Silver Mountain Mining Operations Inc. leased 12,356 square feet from SN Investment Properties LLC at 10861 N. Mavinee Drive.
The space will be primarily offices with some storage capacity to support the mining operations.
Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the tenant and Jesse Blum and Ian Stuart, with CBRE, represented the landlord.
The company recently announced the appointment of former Asarco executive Manuel Ramos as CEO of Silver Mountain Mining. He was president and CEO of Asarco from 2009 to 2018.
A key objective for Ramos is to take the Oracle Ridge Project from exploration through to feasibility and potentially operations, the company said.
The Oracle Ridge Mine is on the border of Pima and Pinal Counties on private property within Coronado National Forest, about 70 miles northeast of Tucson via Oracle.
It currently is estimated to contain 11.76 million tons of mineral resource, primarily copper with some silver and gold.
Drilling is expected to increase at the mine site this summer.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Maqsood & Sabina Ahmad bought a 4,800-square-foot retail building at 7310-7314 E. Broadway from Lopez Investments LLC for $435,000. Chris Tsighis, with Coldwell Banker, represented the seller, and Tayyeb Ahmad represented the buyer.
NextGen Aviation Services leased 15,000 square feet of industrial space from Walker Tucson Property LLC at 1859 W. Grant Road. Robert Glaser, with Picor, handled the lease.
H-E Parts International leased 8,400 square feet of industrial space from MJI Co. LLC at 3224 N. Freeway Industrial Loop. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the tenant, and Max Fisher, with BRD Realty LLC, represented the landlord.
Relentless Athletics LLC leased 6,166 square feet of industrial space from Freeway Clover LLC at 3248 N. Freeway Industrial Loop. Robert Glaser, with Picor, handled the lease.
Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc. leased 6,000 square feet of retail space from BD Equity Investments LLC at 1365 E. Warehouse Ave. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the tenant, and Brandon Rodgers, with BRD Realty LLC, represented the landlord.
Double Gun Garage LLC leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space from Tic Tac Properties LLC at 4151 E. Tennessee St. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Komlan Gedeon Guidi, doing business as All Nations Church, leased 3,176 square feet of space from Presson Midway LLC at 4500 E. Speedway. Picor’s Robert Glaser and Paul Hooker handled the lease.
The Flame Broiler LLC, doing business as Alibaba Grill, leased 1,200 square feet of restaurant space from EREP Ventana II LLC at 6878 E. Sunrise Drive. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Elsa’s Closet Inc. leased 1,200 square feet of retail space from NAI Investments, LLC in Plaza Azteca, 3553 S. 12th Ave. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, with Picor, represented the landlord.
