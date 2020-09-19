Tucson Tech: 'Loneliness company' tackles isolation with timely human-linked app

Patients enrolled with Pyx tended to use emergency care less, which is better for the patient while lowering costs for everyone, Clarke said.

“It’s better medicine if your patients aren’t going to the hospital or the emergency room,” he said, citing the importance of patients relying on their family doctors first for coordinated, effective health care.

“Nobody wants to be admitted to the hospital,” Clarke said. “We want to be there for folks who need to be admitted, but at Banner, we want to be the best stewards we can of the dollars that are committed to us.”

ATTRACTING INVESTORS

Pyx, which has 35 employees mostly in Tucson, is set to scale up after closing a $3.5 million round of initial venture-capital funding in late August, with investors including Tucson-based Bluestone Venture Partners, Phoenix-based Arizona Founders Fund, LifeLock co-founder and former CEO Todd Davis, and Tucson-based Holualoa Cos.

Pyx Health is the first Tucson investment for Bluestone, which was founded in 2017 and is headed by Mara Aspinall, former head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics and Ventana Medical Systems in Oro Valley.