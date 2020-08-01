What you need to know about workplace COVID-19 testing

Employers across Tucson and the nation have set up new cleaning protocols, rejiggered work schedules and revamped workplace layouts for social distancing, to get back to business safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now comes the hardest part — getting employees back to work while keeping workplaces virus-free.

More Tucson-area employers, particularly small businesses, are asking questions about how to treat employees with who have tested positive for COVID-19, said Tim Medcoff, a longtime labor lawyer and partner in the local law firm Farhang & Medcoff.

Testing positive

“We’ve had more and more employers call us with positive situations, asking what they can do to balance the privacy rights of the person who tested positive, while also trying to engage in responsible contact tracing,” he said.

It’s a tough balancing act for employers, but there are ways to do it, said Medcoff, the current chairman of the Tucson Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Medcoff says employers should reach out to employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and make sure they avoid the workplace and seek proper medical care.

To avoid running afoul of medical privacy laws, employers should ask affected workers for permission to release their names on a need-to-know basis in order to track the possible infection paths at work, for example, he said.

Medcoff said his clients’ experience shows most infected employees have been willing to allow their names to be released for purposes of tracing their whereabouts, over a recommended period of 48 hours before their diagnoses.