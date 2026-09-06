Yeti

Story: No worries about stepping on my tail because I don’t have one! I’m a Bobtail Cat. I’m a petite beauty who loves to play with feathered wands and balls. I even know how to play “fetch!” For two years I lived with a couple and their dogs. My humans said I was nervous around strangers and played rough with children. In my second home, I was the same way. When excited, I tend to nip, so I need my calm person(s) to redirect my energy. I like to sleep in my own cat tree. That is where you may find me at The Animal League. Since I have lived at the shelter for more than two years, I come with vet care support for life. Please come meet me SOON! Please call soon to arrange a meeting with me.