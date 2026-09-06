Yeti
Age: 6 years
Story: No worries about stepping on my tail because I don’t have one! I’m a Bobtail Cat. I’m a petite beauty who loves to play with feathered wands and balls. I even know how to play “fetch!” For two years I lived with a couple and their dogs. My humans said I was nervous around strangers and played rough with children. In my second home, I was the same way. When excited, I tend to nip, so I need my calm person(s) to redirect my energy. I like to sleep in my own cat tree. That is where you may find me at The Animal League. Since I have lived at the shelter for more than two years, I come with vet care support for life. Please come meet me SOON! Please call soon to arrange a meeting with me.
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, microchip and vet care support for life.
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Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Sky
Age: 3 years
Story: I'm a gentle, friendly German Shepherd mix girl with a heart as big as my ears and a personality that’s as big as the … well, the sky! My greatest talents include chasing tennis balls like they're priceless treasures and proudly carrying around squeaky toys as if I've won an Olympic medal. If you’ve got something that squeaks, honks, crinkles, or makes any funny noise, we're automatic best friends. I'm equal parts playful companion and professional cuddle enthusiast, always happy to brighten your day with my wagging tail and goofy charm. Whether we're exploring the neighborhood or relaxing together after a fun game of fetch, I'll be right by your side. I may be a little shy at first, but I love pets! I'm ready to trade shelter life for forever-love. Could your home be my happily-ever-after? Please call to arrange a meeting with me.
Fee: $125; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.