Huey is also a day trip favorite who has been described as loving, gentle, energetic, affectionate and friendly:

“We took Huey on 2 mini-hikes, and he had tons of energy! He loves to run and climb up hills. He loves giving kisses, and he loves eating pup-cups.”

“Huey is an outstanding dog. He was very calm in the truck. He walked on the leash like a superstar — no pulling. He met several people on the hike and was friendly. He also met two very vocal little dogs and was curious but non- reactive. He takes treats gently. He comes when called. He doesn’t know sit yet. He is very loving gave tons of kisses. He has the demeanor of a lab. GREAT DOG!”

Here’s what one volunteer at the shelter said:

“Huey is a very, very sweet pup. Huey loves treats, which he takes oh so gently, and he was very interested in sniffing all around the yard. Huey absolutely loves human contact, leaning in to absorb all the petting he can get. He is easy to leash, not too rambunctious, and just a very sweet calm dog.”

Huey has been social and playful when meeting other dogs in playgroup, with one staff member proclaiming him to be a “VERY GOOD BOY!”. Ask to meet Huey today!!

Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.

Chunk

ID No.: A890660

Age: 5 years