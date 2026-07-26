Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details, visit pima.gov/foster.
Huey
ID No.: A891070
Age: 2 years
Story: Huey Lewis and the News put out the song “The Power of Love” way back in 1985:
“It don't take money, and it don't take fame,
People are also reading…
Don't need no credit card to ride this train.
Tougher than diamonds and stronger than steel,
But you won't feel nothin' 'til you feel … the power of love!”
Our very own Huey has some news he’d like to share- there’s nothing more powerful than the love of a dog! During a stay in foster, Huey did well with kiddos as young as five years, was house trained, and was described as friendly, active and cuddly. Huey loves plush toys and relaxing on the couch after a walk or run. Here’s what another foster said:
Huey is playful and goofy with puppy energy and is very affectionate. He enjoys giving kisses, leaning on you, and any type of physical touch when in your company. He will come up to you just to lick you on the leg and rub on you. If relaxing on the couch, he likes to lie near you, not always having to touch.”
Huey is also a day trip favorite who has been described as loving, gentle, energetic, affectionate and friendly:
“We took Huey on 2 mini-hikes, and he had tons of energy! He loves to run and climb up hills. He loves giving kisses, and he loves eating pup-cups.”
“Huey is an outstanding dog. He was very calm in the truck. He walked on the leash like a superstar — no pulling. He met several people on the hike and was friendly. He also met two very vocal little dogs and was curious but non- reactive. He takes treats gently. He comes when called. He doesn’t know sit yet. He is very loving gave tons of kisses. He has the demeanor of a lab. GREAT DOG!”
Here’s what one volunteer at the shelter said:
“Huey is a very, very sweet pup. Huey loves treats, which he takes oh so gently, and he was very interested in sniffing all around the yard. Huey absolutely loves human contact, leaning in to absorb all the petting he can get. He is easy to leash, not too rambunctious, and just a very sweet calm dog.”
Huey has been social and playful when meeting other dogs in playgroup, with one staff member proclaiming him to be a “VERY GOOD BOY!”. Ask to meet Huey today!!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Chunk
ID No.: A890660
Age: 5 years
Story: Chunk is a handsome chunkydunk of a pup who was brought to the shelter by a kind person. They told us that Chunk is extremely sweet, loves people, and will happily climb into your lap for a cuddle.
During a stay in foster, Chunk did fine around cats, was well-behaved when left home alone, and was house-trained. He loved snoozing in his doggy bed and was a quiet houseguest.
Here’s what one friend at the shelter said:
“Chunk is a real sweetie. He is easy to leash and unleash and is a very easy walker. He likes to do some sniffing, sits for treats and takes them gently.”
Chunk recently had a mass removed from his leg and would love to find a foster home where he can spend the rest of his days being spoiled like he deserves. He’d like to meet any resident dogs before heading home to ensure a good fit. Ask about Chunk today!!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Duchess
Age: 6 years
Story: This pretty calico girl came to us when her human passed away. She had a hard time adjusting, but is doing quite well now. Duchess is a sweet girl, gets along with other kitties and is currently "interviewing" for a position as a beloved kitty and sunny-spot snoozer! She may take a little bit to adjust in a new home, but we know she's worth the patience, and we're sure you'll agree with us once you meet her! She would love to celebrate her birthday with her own human (She's an August kitty!)
Fee: $90
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Juggernaut
Age: 5 years
Story: This dashingly handsome kitty came to us after a spot of trouble-- seems he didn't get on with one of the humans in the home. Sometimes that happens, and we know it's neither the human's nor the kitty's fault. Since he came to us, he's been a complete gentle-cat, and falls in love with other kitties regularly! He might take a little bit to settle in a new home, but we know he would be a fantastic kitty companion for you and your current cat! Come meet him and see if his adorable face doesn't steal your heart!
Fee: $90
Contact: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter
Bamboo
Age: 2 years
Story: I’m trying to live up to my name by being flexible in my new home! I came to The Animal League as a stray, kittens in tow. The kittens are all squared away, and now I’m looking for a safe home. My coat is a soft grey with a white spot on my chest. I’m a petite girl who’s slowly getting used to being around people. So far, I keep to myself on the floor behind a cat tree, but the volunteers who make the effort can pet me. I purr my thanks for ear scratches. I think I’ll really blossom in a regular home. Please call to arrange a meeting with Bamboo.
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Button
Age: 4 years
Story: I’m a pocket-sized gentleman with a big personality and an even bigger love for walks! If you see me waving both of my front paws in the air, don’t worry—I’m not directing traffic. That’s just my signature happy dance when I see someone grab a leash. I may be little, but my excitement is larger than life. I’m a handsome black-and-brown fellow who specializes in making people smile. Whether we’re strolling through the neighborhood, exploring a new trail, or simply enjoying the sunshine, I’m happiest when I’m getting my daily steps in! After our adventures, I’m perfectly content taking a nap and letting you admire how adorable I am. If you're looking for a loyal sidekick with charm, enthusiasm, and award-worthy paw-waving skills, I’m your guy. Come meet me — I’ve been saving my happy dance just for you! Please call to arrange a meeting with Button.
Fee: $125; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.