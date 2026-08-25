Tillie

Story: My people moved away and brought me to The Animal League to find a new home. I’m a sweet Calico with an orange blaze that flares to each side of my nose. I also have a good temperament. Since I’m quite shy, you may have to look for me hiding behind a cat tree. I so long for someone to take me home where I can live my best life in my “golden” years. I come with Vet Care Support for Life to make caring for me easier for you. So how about giving an old gal a place to rest her head? Please call soon to arrange a meeting with Tillie.

Elsa

Story: For weeks, I remained a mystery — always just beyond reach, quietly protecting my five puppies until a determined group of animal lovers brought us to safety. My little ones have found their homes; now it is my turn. I am a gentle and reserved 80-pound Great Pyrenees mix girl, preferring to reveal myself slowly. Give me patience, and I will warm to you in my own time. Kennel life does not suit my wandering spirit, but in a foster home, I began to relax and show my softer side. I may be happiest with someone experienced with large breeds, a spacious, securely enclosed yard to explore, and the freedom to share your home. I have remained calm around other dogs; cats are an unanswered question. Perhaps you are the one I have been waiting to trust? Meet me — and let the mystery unfold! Please call to arrange a meeting with Elsa.