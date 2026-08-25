Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900
Hours: Noon-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.
Sign up to foster: Stop by the shelter in person. For details, visit pima.gov/foster.
Vaughn
ID No.: A872404
Age: 1 year
Story: Meet Vaughn!
This sweet boy originally came to PACC over a year ago with parvo with his littermates and is now back after being found as a stray.
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He has been a very sweet, energetic boy and would love a foster/adoptive home to give him a home. He has done well with other dogs!
Our volunteers note, " Vaughn is full of puppy energy. He is jumpy in his kennel, but is easy to leash. Once out of the kennel, he is a strong puller. Vaughn is all gas, no brakes. He is treat-motivated and takes treats gently. He is very friendly and a lot of fun. He was easy to return to his kennel."
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Rose
ID No.: A903313
Age: 1 year
Story: Mexican rose candy, widely known as Mazapán de la Rosa, is an iconic Mexican candy made from ground peanuts and sugar. If you like peanut butter fudge, you will LOVE Mazapán de la Rosa! If you love sweet and friendly puppies, you will surely adore Rose! Her volunteer friends think she’s absolutely scrumptious, with one sharing:
“Rose is a goofy little girl who is SO MUCH FUN! She is high energy, playful, fun and loving- everything a young pup should be! I spent time with her in a play yard and it was so enjoyable to watch her run around and around the yard with her kennelmate, having a blast! She is a very affectionate little lady who would often check in for snuggles and crawl onto my lap to give me kisses. Rose is a perfect puppy and ready to go home!”
Rose shares her kennel with another PACC pup and has been easygoing when meeting other dogs in playgroup. She’s a young puppy at just over a year old and can’t wait to get into her furever home where she can grow up with a family! Ask to meet Rose today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Gecko
ID No.: A906213
Age: 3 years
Story: I am a neutered male, gray Domestic Shorthair. I have been at the shelter since Aug 02, 2026 and am ready to go home today!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee.
Rigo
ID No.: A893434
Age: 11 months
Story: He may be blind and deaf, but he loves life and his people who take him for walks and let him play in the yard. Even though he cannot see, he is able to run around and smell the roses. He comes with free training to help transition into his furever home.
Email PACC.AdoptAFoster@pima.gov to meet him!
Fee: $0 adoption Fee. $20 licensing fee.
Pets for adoption at other rescue groups
Tillie
Age: 15 years
Story: My people moved away and brought me to The Animal League to find a new home. I’m a sweet Calico with an orange blaze that flares to each side of my nose. I also have a good temperament. Since I’m quite shy, you may have to look for me hiding behind a cat tree. I so long for someone to take me home where I can live my best life in my “golden” years. I come with Vet Care Support for Life to make caring for me easier for you. So how about giving an old gal a place to rest her head? Please call soon to arrange a meeting with Tillie.
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, microchip and vet care support for life.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Elsa
Age: 3 years
Story: For weeks, I remained a mystery — always just beyond reach, quietly protecting my five puppies until a determined group of animal lovers brought us to safety. My little ones have found their homes; now it is my turn. I am a gentle and reserved 80-pound Great Pyrenees mix girl, preferring to reveal myself slowly. Give me patience, and I will warm to you in my own time. Kennel life does not suit my wandering spirit, but in a foster home, I began to relax and show my softer side. I may be happiest with someone experienced with large breeds, a spacious, securely enclosed yard to explore, and the freedom to share your home. I have remained calm around other dogs; cats are an unanswered question. Perhaps you are the one I have been waiting to trust? Meet me — and let the mystery unfold! Please call to arrange a meeting with Elsa.
Fee: $125; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.