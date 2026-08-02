Clover

Story: My person’s health declined, and I miss him so. I’m a senior looking for a quiet home. My shots are up to date, and I come with Vet Care Support for Life, which will aid with my care. My personality has been described as quiet and laid back. I may take a while to warm up, but I just adore attention, being brushed and petted. If you come to The Animal League to meet me, I’ll be hiding in a wall cubby as I’m still getting used to the routines around here. Please give me a second chance! Please call to arrange a meeting with Clover.

Maddox

Story: I’m a big fellow with tiny ears, a magnificent smile, and absolutely no understanding of why I’ve been waiting months for my forever home. Despite my size, I’m a calm, affectionate gentleman who wants nothing more than to belong to someone again. I’m not only house-trained with exceptional manners to match, but I also know several commands and will reward your kindness with wholehearted love and devotion. I’m a gentle giant, but can be strong on leash. I’ll need a confident handler who can match my strength on walks. I’m especially fond of friendly female dogs — they bring out my playful, confident side. Male dogs? Not so much. Give me time to warm up to you, and you’ll see: despite being a big guy, I’ll fit perfectly in your home and your heart. Please call to arrange a meeting with Maddox.